Viral and unfounded, sex trafficking urban legends are terrifying Spokanites

"Unfortunately, this was driven by Internet legend type stuff," says Gregory. " I found stuff [on the Internet] all the way back to 2006 or 2008."



Local media outlets across the nation, as well as hoax-debunking websites like Politifact and Snopes, have been trying to swat down versions of the rumor for over 15 years.



have yet to turn up evidence of so much as one" real example of this happening.









— In 2017, a Facebook post about sex traffickers leaving shirts on windshield wipers as a technique to lure victims out of cars

— Since 2014, urban legends have been circulating about $100 bills stuck in car door handles, supposedly tainted with chemicals that make you pass out. For the past six years, police departments in the United States and Canada have repeatedly issued statements telling scared residents that these claims were only online hoaxes — In 2017, a Facebook post about sex traffickers leaving shirts on windshield wipers as a technique to lure victims out of cars was debunked



— An explosion of Facebook posts last year warned that sex traffickers in Kentucky were leaving roses on door handles in Walmart parking lots with a "chemical on them to make you pass out, so they can grab you." Hoax? You guessed it.

New York Times reporter Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter TikTok is being used to spread a completely fake internet hoax about zip ties on cars and human trafficking,"reporter Taylor Lorenz wrote on Twitter last year . "These vids have hundreds of thousands of views."

Nekich's Instagram video that suggest that she was anything less than genuine in what she said happened or how she felt.



"

She seemed legitimately worried and scared," Gregory says. "I understand that."









There was a SWAT officer and a K-9 officer that responded to the call. He says that was because those were the deputies who were close and available, not because SWAT or a K-9 were necessary for the response.





And if people are worried about their safety, he says, calling the police is the right thing to do.



But he doesn't see any reason to suspect she was legitimately being targeted by a kidnapper.





"You’re talking about Best Buy at the Valley Mall on Saturday at about 3:30 PM," Gregory says. "Tons of people around."



Either way, if this sort of kidnapping technique were actually common, there would be plenty of actual examples to cite. "Kidnappings are extremely rare of any kind," Gregory says. "That’s why they drive national news. When they do happen they shock the community, they shock the nation."



When the Inlander shared the results of our reporting with Nekich, she didn't go far as to completely discount her initial assumption, saying that she still plans to be wary around these sorts of situations in the future.



She says her intent with her Instagram video wasn't to spread misinformation about sex trafficking — it was to encourage women to constantly be aware of their surroundings.



“Whether or not it’s some radical person leaving something [to spread a message], or someone who wants to rob me, or someone who wants to ask me for money, the whole point is we need to be more aware. We need to pay attention,” Nekich says.



Still, Gregory says it's important to strike a balance between "better safe than sorry" and living in fear. When theshared the results of our reporting with













And that cycle can build on itself, he says.



"The internet and social media lets people vent their fears, which in turn creates more fear because it spreads rapidly," Gregory says. " We don’t want people going around in fear." The internet, Gregory says, tends to take the sorts of small errors and misinterpretations that can trouble any conversations and "amplifies it by millions and millions very quickly." "I think it's great that people are trying to be informed of what’s going on and being safe," Gregory says. "There’s a big difference between being cautious and being aware of your surroundings and being fearful of random information passed along on the internet."

And there's a real cost to these urban legends. In Spokane, other local residents were reporting incidents of pamphlets or flyers being placed on their cars, leaping to the conclusion that those must also be related to kidnapping attempts.



" Happened to me at the South Hill target," one woman wrote on Nekich's post. "I wasn't the only one that day, but the only one at that moment when I looked around. Thank you for sharing as I would have just gone home. I'm 33 weeks pregnant and not taking any chances."



This week, a woman on the "#EndChildTrafficking USA" Facebook page shared an account of a pamphlet being placed on a young woman's car at the Spokane Valley Yoke's, and waiting with her to make sure it was safe before going to the car.



"That's how a lot of 'kidnappers' are doing it around Spokane," she claimed without evidence, " so you're distracted trying to get it out, then they can come up behind and grab you."



The post has been shared more than 500 times.









Other commenters discussed being ready to "shoot on sight." Another says " at this point, I'm not taking the kids out by myself anymore. This is scary."

Bad assumptions about sex trafficking can have deadly consequences.



In 2014 in Coeur d'Alene, the cops were called on a van when a coffee shop owner incorrectly concluded it matched the description of a suspicious vehicle that had been suspected of watching young children. The police officers ended up shooting a two-year-old black lab dog, devastating the owner and sparking nationwide outrage

The "Pizzagate" sex-trafficking conspiracy theory led one gunman to shoot up a pizza parlor, wrongly believing internet rumors the pizza joint was hiding sex slaves in their basement.



And these days, adherents of the far-right "QAnon" conspiracy theory — based on an elaborate theory that almost everything that Donald Trump has done the past few years is part of his master plan to take down a vast and powerful network of sex-trafficking pedophiles — have gained increasing amounts of influence.



The mayor of Sequim, Washington, has posted videos promoting QAnon's theory. Another QAnon supporter just won a

QAnon and Pizzagate adherents have hijacked the hashtag #SaveTheChildren to perpetuate their dangerous claims Related Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes While a Facebook page like "#EndChildTrafficking USA" discourages posting conspiracy theories, when you join the page members are asked to agree to principles that include the claim that Donald Trump has "done more to end human trafficking than any other president in history" and that "'factcheckers' and mainstream media have lost credibility due to their silence and censorship."



"In the last two days, there's been four attempted kidnappings in Spokane," another woman claimed in another unsupported post. "Where the hell is the news?"Other commenters discussed being ready to "shoot on sight." Another says "Bad assumptions about sex trafficking can have deadly consequences.The "Pizzagate" sex-trafficking conspiracy theory led one gunman to shoot up a pizza parlor, wrongly believing internet rumors the pizza joint was hiding sex slaves in their basement.And these days, adherents of the far-right "QAnon" conspiracy theory — based on an elaborate theory that almost everything that Donald Trump has done the past few years is part of his master plan to take down a vast and powerful network of sex-trafficking pedophiles — have gained increasing amounts of influence.The mayor of Sequim, Washington, has posted videos promoting QAnon's theory. Another QAnon supporter just won a House primary in Georgia. The horrifying nature of sex trafficking allows these theories to spread: