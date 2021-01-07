Wait a Minute, Netflix

By

artsculture2-1-3d049b2aef672597.jpg

Imagine what the world would be like if Netflix were in charge. Imagine what it would be like if every time something ended, you were immediately given more of it.

Your friend tells a good joke, then breathlessly starts with another, and another, until they run out. Your pet dies, and immediately a new one appears in your arms. You take the last sip of wine, and the glass is refilled instantly.

When do you get a chance to laugh? When do you get a chance to cry? When do you get a chance to pause for a moment and enjoy being wine drunk before you're passed out on the couch and someone is tapping your shoulder, asking, "Are you still drinking this?"

This is what it feels like sometimes when I watch Netflix, or any other streaming service that automatically plays the next episode or recommended movie as soon as the credits appear. Sure, there's a way to turn this feature off — though it's not always possible in the medium you're watching with. But I would argue this feature should never be the default in the first place.

I started rewatching Mad Men when it was still on Netflix. Each episode is packed with symbolism, character development and subtleties that you may only pick up on a second or third viewing. When the credits start rolling, I'm often still in a daze, reaching a new understanding of what I just watched. But before I could finish, the next episode was playing.

Related
His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

When Mad Men left Netflix, I bought the series from Apple. It was refreshing to finish an episode and watch the credits without the hassle of reaching for the remote and telling Netflix I wasn't ready to move on yet.

This isn't just a problem for prestige TV shows. When the new season of Big Mouth came out, I binged the entire thing in one night, breezing through each half-hour episode and letting Netflix skip through the credits. I enjoyed it in the same way I enjoy devouring a greasy hamburger — it was a little gross, it went down fast, and at the end I felt regret that I didn't slow down a little.

It doesn't have to be this way. Disney+ lets you watch the credits. The Mandalorian even has drawings depicting the best scenes during the credits. Plus, episodes are released once per week, which means that the show is on my mind longer than just the four hours it would take to binge an entire season.

What was ever wrong with that? ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Wait a Minute, Netflix"

Tags

Related Articles

Trending

Steve Earle's latest album, J.T., tackles songs from his son's catalog just five months after Justin Townes Earle's death
COVID outbreaks hit Spokane's homeless shelters over the holidays, but containment efforts appear to be working
Inspiration and insights from 13 local writers
Spokane artist Grace June found inspiration for her latest photo collection in the George Floyd tragedy
As streaming becomes our primary viewing method for new films, the line between TV and movies keeps blurring
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Buzz Bin , Streaming

As streaming becomes our primary viewing method for new films, the line between TV and movies keeps blurring

By Nathan Weinbender

Small Axe

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

Star Wars' future isn't in movies. That's a good thing

By Daniel Walters

The Mandalorian

A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls

By Nathan Weinbender

Carol
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

Spokane artist Grace June found inspiration for her latest photo collection in the George Floyd tragedy

By Dan Nailen

Spokane artist Grace June found inspiration for her latest photo collection in the George Floyd tragedy

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

His House horror, an online book club, new music and more!

This year was devastating for the arts and culture community, but there was brilliance among the wreckage

By Dan Nailen

Jess Walter, left, and Emma Noyes

Here are the 10 best new television series that premiered in 2020

By Bill Frost

Ted Lasso was a feel-good hit in a feel-bad year.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Pride Parade organizer reflects on the event's origins and where it's going after two decades in the Spokane spotlight

By Josh Kelety

Spokane's Pride march started relatively small, in 1992.

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Cup of Joy

Cup of Joy @ Trackside Studio

Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Continues through Jan. 11

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 7-13, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation