Celebrate Huckleberries

Whether you're new to the Inland Northwest or you're a lifelong resident, you're probably familiar with huckleberries. They're a big deal around here, and there's no better way to celebrate our regional fruit than by dedicating an entire weekend to them. The annual festival celebrates all things huckleberry and features a 5k race, a pancake breakfast, food and craft vendors, live music and more. Fri, Aug. 19 from 7 am-9 pm and Sat, Aug. 20 from 7 am-3 pm. Free. All ages. Wallace, ID. wallacehuckfest.com (406-241-7134)

Historic Walking Tours

Sometimes, it's easy to overlook the natural beauty and history of our hometown when we experience it every day. Historian Chet Caskey is looking to remedy that problem by hosting free historic walking tours in Riverfront Park, where he shares his knowledge with curious minds. Explore the city's past and present, and see how they merge in unique ways; learn about the rich history of the Spokane Falls, Expo '74, the Looff Carrousel and more. Tours begin at the visitor center and last about one hour. Sat, Aug. 13 and 27 at 10 am and 12 pm. Free. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St., my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane (509-625-6600)

Manito Park Summer Plant Sale

The biannual plant sale, hosted by Friends of Manito, includes a selection of perennials, houseplants, and home and garden decor items. Held in the parking lot just east of the Gaiser Conservatory, plants are arranged by botanical name for easy access to your favorite outdoor and indoor plants. A list of plants that are available at the sale can be found on the Friends of Manito website. Sat, Aug. 27 from 8 am-3 pm. Free. Manito Park, 1800 S. Grand Blvd. thefriendsofmanito.org (509-456-8038)

Pig Out in the Park

It's back! After a two-year hiatus, the 41st annual Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront in 2022. Spokanites know Pig Out as their favorite six-day food festival that just so happens to include some rockin' live music as well. Along with 50 food vendors and three beer gardens, this year's Pig Out includes over 40 public market booths and over 90 free concerts. Find some comfort food, a shady spot under the clocktower and feast all week long. If you try hard enough, you might be able to taste everything! Aug. 31-Sept. 5 from 11 am-10 pm daily. Free. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St., my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane (509-625-6600)

Spokane Symphony Pops 1: Classical Mystery Tour

The Spokane Symphony is kicking off its 2022-23 season Pops shows with a tribute to The Beatles, the band that caused worldwide chaos and spurred the British Invasion in the 1960s. The Spokane Symphony takes Beatles lovers on a trip through their greatest hits and solo ventures. Take a stroll down "Penny Lane" and listen to the lush strings of "Yesterday," all accompanied by the symphony orchestra. Sat, Oct. 1 at 7:30 pm. See Pops subscription prices on the symphony's website. Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave, spokanesymphony.org (509-624-1200)