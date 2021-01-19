Washington music venues can now apply for emergency grants through the Keep Music Live organization

Perhaps we're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Since mid-March 2020, Spokane stages have been more or less vacant, and the lack of federal aid designed specifically for local music scenes painted a dire future.
But now Spokane venues can apply for emergency grants courtesy of the Washington-based non-profit Keep Music Live, which has raised money through charitable foundations as well as individual and business donations. Venues are encouraged to apply between now and Feb. 2 through the Keep Music Live website.
In order to qualify, venues need to have been in operation prior to statewide shutdowns in March of last year (and have staged live music at least three times a week in the before-times), to have an occupancy of fewer than 1,000 people and be independently owned. Keep Music Live has also pointed out that "female, BIPOC & LGBTQ+ owned venues" will get first priority, although all applicants will be considered for grants.
We've previously covered the efforts of Keep Music Live, a coalition of the state's indie venue owners and musicians that has spent a good portion of 2020 raising public awareness about the truly precarious position of small music venues in the midst of COVID-19.