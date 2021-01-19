Washington music venues can now apply for emergency grants through the Keep Music Live organization

By

click to enlarge The downtown venue Red Room Lounge during a past Volume Music Festival. - ALICIA HAUFF
Alicia Hauff
The downtown venue Red Room Lounge during a past Volume Music Festival.

Perhaps we're finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Since mid-March 2020, Spokane stages have been more or less vacant, and the lack of federal aid designed specifically for local music scenes painted a dire future.

But now Spokane venues can apply for emergency grants courtesy of the Washington-based non-profit Keep Music Live, which has raised money through charitable foundations as well as individual and business donations. Venues are encouraged to apply between now and Feb. 2 through the Keep Music Live website.

In order to qualify, venues need to have been in operation prior to statewide shutdowns in March of last year (and have staged live music at least three times a week in the before-times), to have an occupancy of fewer than 1,000 people and be independently owned. Keep Music Live has also pointed out that "female, BIPOC & LGBTQ+ owned venues" will get first priority, although all applicants will be considered for grants.


We've previously covered the efforts of Keep Music Live, a coalition of the state's indie venue owners and musicians that has spent a good portion of 2020 raising public awareness about the truly precarious position of small music venues in the midst of COVID-19.

"Without these small stages, we will lose places for artists to express themselves and community to gather," Keep Music Live board president Manny Cawaling said in a press release announcing the grants. "We are very pleased to be in a position to begin awarding grant funds to support these cultural landmarks in our communities."

Trending

In the Neighborhood is a public poetry project that honors the distinct charms of Spokane's various districts
The new corporate executive chef of Spokane's Twigs chain on getting through COVID and his culinary journey
Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians and filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus
Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?
A young couple inches closer to their dream of owning a cat-skiing operation in British Columbia
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

Restaurants, bars, breweries can now seat indoors under new open-air guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lumberbeard is offering "warehouse" seating starting this weekend.

The new Care to Nourish program is feeding families and bringing business to local restaurants

By Chey Scott

Beacon Hill Catering & Events co-owner Ellie Aaro, left, leads an effort to feed families while supporting the hard-hit hospitality industry. She's pictured with Beacon Hill Executive Chef Ryan Jordan.

Why is it taking so long to give out lifesaving vaccines in Washington state?

By Daniel Walters

A dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is administered at the Spokane Fire Department Training Center.

Cheney clinic will test new COVID vaccine on hundreds of Inland Northwest volunteers

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Dr. Jonathan Staben, pictured outside his clinic in Cheney, is the principal investigator leading a Phase 3 clinical trial of a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax.
More »

Latest in Music News

Art Means Business pairs Spokane musicians and filmmakers to create music videos with a local focus

By Nathan Weinbender

Liberty Lake musician Olivia Brownlee.

Steve Earle's latest album, J.T., tackles songs from his son's catalog just five months after Justin Townes Earle's death

By Dan Nailen

Steve Earle and his son Justin Townes Earle.

Folk, funk and Fiona Apple: We run down our favorite albums, old and new, of 2020

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

Folk, funk and Fiona Apple: We run down our favorite albums, old and new, of 2020

Cami Bradley, Marshall McLean and more local musicians look back at the trials and tribulations of 2020

By Nathan Weinbender

Marshall McLean returned in 2020 with new attitude, and a Christmas song.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Luke Yates (at Noah's) @ Silver Mountain Ski Resort

Sat., Jan. 23, 7-10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 14-20, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation