Washington politicians hope to keep climate in focus during 2022 legislature

By

click to enlarge Solar infrastructure could get a boost under Gov. Jay Inslee's climate proposals.
Solar infrastructure could get a boost under Gov. Jay Inslee's climate proposals.

With the 2022 legislative session starting on Jan. 10, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and lawmakers have already started pitching climate change-oriented policies in hopes they can gather support and quickly pass their bills during the short session.

From accelerating emissions reductions by requiring electric appliances and heating in new home construction to offering "cash for lawn clunkers" like inefficient leaf blowers, the proposals vary significantly in size, cost and impact.

The session is scheduled to last 60 days, ending March 10, but there's already a growing laundry list of ideas that could go up for debate during that time.

"I think we're poised to have a lot of success on a lot of these things," says Mike Faulk, Inslee's press secretary. "Just because it's a short session doesn't mean we don't live in a critical time to get things done."

Here, we break down some of the proposals that progressive leaders in Washington state hope will make it to a vote and get official funding.

BUILDINGS

Net-Zero Ready Building Code: In order to hit greenhouse gas reductions that Washington already established, Inslee proposes requiring electrification in construction by 2034. Specifically, any building construction started in 2034 or later would be required to use only electric equipment for appliances and heating, be wired for solar panels, and have capacity for electric vehicle charging and battery storage.

Reach Code: Cities can already go beyond the existing building code requirements for commercial construction, but Inslee's proposal would expand that authority to include residential construction. This would enable cities like Spokane to reduce emissions in new home construction sooner than 2034.

That could include changes like limiting new natural gas hookups, a move that homebuilders, developers and Avista specifically tried to block in Spokane this fall with a ballot initiative, which the courts ultimately booted from the ballot.

Clean Buildings: In 2019, the Washington Clean Buildings Act required the state Department of Commerce to set energy performance standards for buildings over 50,000 square feet.

This new proposal would also require standards for buildings between 20,000 and 49,999 square feet, including large multifamily buildings. Technical assistance and some money would be available to help building owners meet the standards. Fines against buildings that aren't compliant will go into a fund to offer that technical assistance and help buildings become compliant.

Solar + storage: Inslee proposes spending $100 million to install solar panels and energy storage systems on buildings around the state. His strategic climate agenda states that eligible recipients would include retail electric utilities, tribal governments, school districts, local governments, state agencies, housing authorities and nonprofits.

Trending

CASH FOR LAWN CLUNKERS

Playing off the popular Obama-era "Cash for Clunkers" program that offered federal money to swap out old, inefficient cars for newer ones, state Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, has proposed a "Cash for Lawn Clunkers" program for Washington.

People who turn in gas- or diesel-powered landscaping equipment could get $100 to $200 off the price of a more-efficient replacement.

"The deal here is simple, easy and lucrative for the public: All you need to do is turn in any lawn equipment clunker – working or not – and the state will give you up to $200," Carlyle says.

Inefficient internal combustion engines used in lawn equipment emit a huge amount of unburned fuel and hydrocarbons into the atmosphere, and they're not regulated like vehicle engines. Incredibly, because of those inefficiencies, using a leaf blower for an hour emits about the same amount of smog-causing chemicals as driving a 2016 sedan all the way from Seattle to Los Angeles, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California.

"All you need to do is turn in any lawn equipment clunker – working or not – and the state will give you up to $200."

tweet this

Thankfully, there are now quieter, far more efficient electric options on the market, Carlyle says.

"My goal is to accelerate the transition from old-style internal combustion lawn equipment to electric, whether it's cord- or battery-based," Carlyle tells the Inlander. Tongue-in-cheek, he adds, "I feel if this passes, I have a chance of winning the Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace and quiet to Washington."

UTILITIES/ENERGY

Decarbonization plans: Inslee's plan also would require gas utilities to submit plans to the Utilities and Transportation Commission to spell out how they'll meet the carbon reduction requirements from the 2021 Climate Commitment Act. The intent is to make sure energy prices remain affordable while utilities change the way they deliver power over the coming decades.

Energy efficient investments at state buildings: Inslee also proposes nearly $15 million in bonds to update HVAC and water heaters, install efficient boilers, and install LED lighting and solar at a variety of state-owned facilities.

Factory revamp: The governor also proposes funding a retrofit of a Whatcom County aluminum smelter to restart the plant with significantly reduced emissions, and giving a grant to the Grant County Public Utility District to build a new solar manufacturing facility. His budget proposal also includes money to help similar emissions-intensive, trade-exposed industries (think pulp mills, steel producers, food processors, etc.) as they plan for and implement decarbonization.

ELECTRIC TRAVEL

Help switching to electric cars: Under another proposal from Inslee, Washingtonians could get a boost toward their purchase of an electric vehicle. Buying a new one? You could get a $7,500 rebate. Buying used? You could get $5,000. Buying a zero-emission motorcycle or e-bike? You could get a $1,000 rebate. Plus, if you make less than $61,000 a year you could qualify for another $5,000 in rebates, according to the governor's plan. To qualify for the rebate, the cap on the price of the vehicles is suggested at no more than $55,000 per sedan or $80,000 for a van, SUV or truck.

Electrifying state vehicles: In November, Inslee signed an executive order to direct state agencies to switch all light-duty vehicles to electric vehicles by 2035, and switch all heavy-duty vehicles over by 2045. His suite of proposals asks for more funding to make that happen and invest in charging stations at state agencies.

Public transportation: Inslee's proposed supplemental budget package also includes more than $347 million in funding for hybrid ferries in Puget Sound, grants to help local agencies shift to electric or alternative fuel buses, money for more electric vehicle charging stations, money for safe routes to school (walking, biking, etc.), funding for state bike paths and trails that connect regional trail systems, money for special needs transit, transit access in overburdened communities, and more. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Cleaning Up"

Tags

Speaking of Environment

Airway Heights asks to move its water rights from contaminated West Plains to the Spokane aquifer

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Airway Heights tried treating contamination in its water, but they say this filtration system isn't a long-term solution.

Gifts for Environmentalists

By Lillian Piel

Check out the t-shirts at From Here for the fashionable friend who also wants to show off their love for Mother Earth.

Washington shoppers get their first taste of the plastic bag ban as stores use up backstock, and bag fees start

By Samantha Wohlfeil

My Fresh Basket Manager Hailey Higashi helps bag groceries for a customer.

Spokane City Council approves sustainability plan meant to guide urgent climate action

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Investing in electric vehicle infrastructure is one of the many strategies outlined in Spokane's new Sustainability Action Plan.
More »

Latest in Local News

Murder, bankruptcy, public agency woes and more, here are the most-read news stories on Inlander.com in 2021

By Wilson Criscione, Samantha Wohlfeil and Daniel Walters

Danielle Martini says Perrenoud Roofing caused damage to asbestos siding at her duplex this summer. Our investigation found the company regularly skips inspections.

Spokane to open temporary 24/7 drop-in center for homeless during chilling cold snap

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane is expecting a dangerous cold snap this week, and resources are opening up to ensure people can get indoors and out of the elements.

IT guy Eric Finch helped stop the collapse of the city's housing services department — but actually fixing homelessness will be tougher

By Daniel Walters

Eric Finch says there may be intense disagreement about homelessness, but there's common ground the city and nonprofits can pursue.

Actually, shoplifting hasn't soared in Spokane — it's plummeted

By Daniel Walters

Take comfort, mall owners of Spokane.
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation