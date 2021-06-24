Washington slouches toward a vaccination milestone with a little help from its 'joints for jabs' drive

By

"It's time to get creative to achieve our community vaccination goals," Apex's Stacey Peterson says.
"It's time to get creative to achieve our community vaccination goals," Apex's Stacey Peterson says.

Earlier this month the state of Washington announced its "joints for jabs" program, allowing cannabis retailers to give out a free joint to anyone who gets vaccinated on site, and the story quickly made national news. After a slow start, the program is now making a real difference.

Last week, Apex Cannabis hosted a vaccine clinic at its location just north of downtown. They'll be at it again this week, with fellow retailer Cannabis & Glass jumping into the mix as well. So far, it seems that free weed is a pretty good way to incentivize vaccination.

"We have partnered with a local private vaccine clinic that has completed more than 10,000 Covid-19 vaccinations. The clinics offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines," Apex's Stacey Peterson says. "Earlier this year their clinic was vaccinating hundreds of people a day. However, recently their three-hour mobile clinics have only been getting three to five vaccinations. They were thrilled with last week's in-shop vaccination numbers of 29 on Thursday and 43 on Friday."

Washington's vaccination rate peaked at just over 70,000 doses per day in mid-April but has fallen to between 25,000 and 35,000 per day in June, according to the state's Department of Health. By comparison, Apex's numbers seem small, but they're critical as the state inches toward the magical 70 percent threshold. As of June 19, the state's vaccination rate was sitting at 67.8 percent.

Cannabis, illegal just a decade ago and seen by many as a threat to public health, is now being used to help push the state over the finish line in the race to end a public health crisis.

"It's time to get creative to achieve our community vaccination goals," Peterson says. "As a society we accept vaccination incentives like beer, liquor and gambling, none of which have any positive medicinal value. The accepted thinking is, 'Let's do what it takes to keep our community safe!'"

UPCOMING JOINTS FOR JABS CLINICS

Apex will host vaccine clinics on June 24 and June 25 from 1-4 pm at their location at 1325 N. Division St. Preregistration is recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Cannabis & Glass is set to host three clinics. The first two will be June 24, from 1-3 pm at the shop's 605 E. Francis Ave. location, and from 4-7 at it 9403 E. Trent Ave. location. The third will be on June 25 from 1-7 pm at its 25101 East Appleway Ave. location in Liberty Lake. ♦

Trending

Cupid Alexander's explosive exit continues to shake up Spokane City Hall and undercut Mayor Woodward's recent homelessness claims
Stage Left's new show, Empower, is an all-female production highlighting the wide range of what empowerment can mean
Spend your summer disconnecting to connect
The smartest thing the Fast and Furious franchise ever did was become gloriously stupid
Sweet and savory crepes make a new Kendall Yards cafe popular for brunch or anytime
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Tokes for Shots"

Tags

Latest in Green Zone

The latest cannabis news hits close to home

By Will Maupin

Amazon employs roughly 4,000 people in the Spokane region and is set to add about 1,000 more jobs later this year.

DEA is allowing more research of cannabis, but some silly roadblocks remain

By Will Maupin

Government regulations, like allowing only one production facility, have hampered cannabis research for decades.

Pro sports' ongoing dance with cannabis

By Will Maupin

The National Hockey League doesn't punish players for cannabis use.

State regulators reverse one change made amid the pandemic, but fate of the rest remains unclear

By Will Maupin

State regulators reverse one change made amid the pandemic, but fate of the rest remains unclear
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon

American Original: The Life and Work of John James Audubon @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sept. 19

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation