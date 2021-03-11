Watch Spokane's Black Lives Matter mural come alive Monday night

You may have read our recent story about Portland-based projection artist Sarah Turner, currently in Spokane for a residency at Laboratory. Now you have the perfect opportunity to see her at work via a joint project between Laboratory, the Black Lens newspaper and Terrain.
Monday from 7:30-9:30 pm, Turner will be helping turn Spokane's stunning Black Lives Matter mural into an evolving piece of art as part of a project to attract attention to Create Health, a Black Lens wellness initiative designed to promote COVID-19 resources. Terrain and the Black Lens have worked together on a series of projects the past few months to build awareness of those resources in Spokane's Black community via creative projects like 'zines, poetry, comics and various other works of art created by local BIPOC artists.
On Monday, Turner will project the artwork created for Create Health onto the Black Lives Matter mural located at 244 W. Main, and the community is invited to stroll through the mural-adjacent parking lot or watch the projections from their cars.
There are also several other digital-projection projects around downtown through the month of March, according to a Terrain release:
● Ridpath Motor Inn: 501 W. First Ave
● Parkade: 511 W. Main (on the Howard St. Side)
● Riverfront Park’s Clock Tower (up until March 12th
● Empire State Building: 905 W. Riverside (on the side facing Lincoln St)
● Wells Fargo Building: 601 W. First Ave.