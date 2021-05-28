We press Boise State's president on why she temporarily suspended 52 classes over an unsubstantiated secondhand complaint

click to enlarge Boise State University Boise State University President Marlene Tromp

Boise State University President Marlene Tromp tells the Inlander. " I hope no other university has to experience what we experienced, in part because we experienced it."



In the past few months, Tromp has faced withering criticism both from



While one student did exit a Zoom class in tears after disagreeing with her classmates, she wasn't forced to apologize for being White and told the investigators that she didn't feel like the instructor was disrespectful in any way.





But in another way, it just made Boise State look worse: Based on that vague secondhand complaint — without knowing which class, student or teacher was involved — Tromp took the radical step of temporarily suspending 52 classes in the diversity-oriented “University Foundations 200” course. Even after the classes were allowed to continue after a week, it was only in a prerecorded online format.



Though the report claimed that "temporarily suspending the UF 200 courses was appropriate,” Adam Steinbaugh, president of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education told the Inlander that his academic-freedom legal group condemned the decision as not “legitimate, warranted, or proportional.”



He said he’d never seen a wholesale suspension of an entire course before, calling it a “drastic action designed to assure legislators that the university’s leadership was listening.”



Boise State didn't try to figure out if the complaint was true before suspending classes





"I wouldn't have made a decision if I hadn't had that conversation with them and if they weren't in agreement that it was a very serious concern," Tromp says. "It wasn't something that any of us was elated to do."



She says she's not aware of any example of any other university suspending classes on that scale, but she says that leadership felt they didn't really have a choice, considering that they didn't know what class section the alleged incident had occurred in.

Tromp says that students recording professors with malicious intent is a "real concern"

In a recent episode of the New York Times podcast, The Argument, columnist Michelle Goldberg revealed that she'd talked to Idaho professors off-the-record and heard "an enormous fear that their conservative students were going to record something that they said and send it to the state Legislature, or send it to College Fix, or some kind of right-wing feeder media [and] it's going to end up in Tucker Carlson."



n a recent episode of thepodcast,, columnist Michelle Goldberg revealed that she'd talked to Idaho professors off-the-record and heard "an

"may be recording us to send to the Legislature or to send to an antagonistic group, not to actually help the university understand a tension point or an issue."

understand a tension point or an issue."

"We saw a wave of this in the early to mid-'90s," she says. "At that time students were recording with handheld recorders. And I think it really does change the environment."

"I had a student who recorded me for an entire semester once and told me at the end of the semester, 'I've been waiting all year to catch you say something that I could publish,'" Tromp recalls. "And he said to me, 'I wasn't here to learn. I was here to learn about my enemy.'

That was actually the language that he used."





"hundreds and hundreds of some of the most venomous hateful emails you can possibly imagine. Threats to drag me out in the street and sexually assault me and kill me."



"It's far more dangerous to faculty and student well-being than it was even then," Tromp says. Related How right-wing websites have placed WSU professors in the ideological crosshairs



Tromp thinks it's worth grappling with the criticisms of "critical race theory"







But the bill muddled matters by referring to these ideas as tenets of "critical race theory," an academic concept, sometimes discussed in college courses, that focuses on uprooting racist structures in every area of society. Right-wing



It has placed Idaho's teachers and professors in a confusing situation, leaving them unsure what exactly they are allowed to say and can't say under the new, already illegal.

critics of academia have openly tried to conflate the term with anything " crazy " on the left.It has placed Idaho's teachers and professors in a confusing situation, leaving them unsure what exactly they are allowed to say and can't say under the new, potentially unconstitutional law. After all, compelling student speech isillegal.

Tromp says that Boise State is trying to help its faculty figure out what the new law means. Last month, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill declaring it illegal for Idaho’s schools to compel students to affirm concepts like the idea that one race is inherently inferior to another or that individuals were inherently responsible for the historical actions of members of their racial group.But the bill muddled matters by referring to these ideas as tenets of "critical race theory," an academic

"We're helping them understand what the university's role is in supporting their academic freedom of speech and free speech, just like we support our students'," Tromp says.



But she also says that she doesn't think it means that professors can't lecture on critical race theory. Far from it. She says that it's worth engaging with arguments, that, say, critical race theory is divisive or "essentialist," that it focuses too much on a person's race to the exclusion of most everything else.

"I actually think that's such a rich conversation," Tromp says. "That's a critique that people in Women's Studies and Black Studies and Africana Studies have been making for a long time; that we can't operate in an essentialist way."

Tromp suggests that there are a lot of nuances that can be unpacked, like the idea that the issues that critical race theorists are concerned about aren't really about an individual's whiteness but larger "power structures."



"Let's actually bring some folks together who are working in this field, and bring these folks who have that critique together," she says. "Because I actually think there's some shared ground there for us to have this dialogue."

In the future, Boise State plans to launch what they're calling the " Institute For Advancing American Values," a program to engage in precisely the kind of contentious issues that has Boise State has been wrestling with.



"Part of the reason that we're starting this new institute, is because what we want to do is demonstrate that we're going to permit all of those voices on our campus.

In the meantime, the wheel keeps on spinning: Just this week, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin launched her " Task Force to Examine Indoctrination in Idaho Education ,” packed with Boise State critics, intended to ferret out un-American ideas on Idaho's campuses.

Still, Tromp remains optimistic about the road ahead.



"As the tire is rolling, it can feel really painful when you're on the bottom of that," Tromp says. "But when you get up onto the top of it, and you've made those changes, it can be so exhilarating."

