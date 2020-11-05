Weed in Washington costs, on average, half what you'd pay in Illinois

By

click to enlarge The joint-making assembly line. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
The joint-making assembly line.

Relative to the rest of the country, you don't have to break the bank to catch a buzz in Washington.

While scrolling through cannabis news late last week, I came across a headline that made my jaw drop. On Oct. 28, the Chicago Sun-Times published a story titled, "Illinois pot shops are now rolling in bud, so why does an eighth of weed still cost $80?" The story explains that the $80 price point was on one specific product at one specific dispensary in Chicago, and that the state average is actually $62.

Regardless, that should still seem obscene to people in Washington because it is. According to Budzu, the website cited by the Sun-Times, which uses crowdsourcing to track cannabis prices around the nation, Illinois is home to the most expensive legal recreational cannabis in the country.

Washington is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, according to Budzu's data. Of the 11 states with recreational markets, the Evergreen State ranks as the cheapest in the country — eighths here average $27 while single grams average $10 and change. While Budzu's data isn't able to tell the entire story, since it relies on user submissions, it does a pretty good job.

At Cinder in downtown Spokane, the most expensive gram of flower on the menu will set you back just $12. At Cannabis and Glass in the Valley and the Vault on the South Hill, grams of flower max out at $15, and all three of those stores sell eighths at or below the price point for their most expensive single grams — and that's not even taking into account things like prerolls or bags of shake, which can come in even lower.

Which is to say that cannabis here is a lot cheaper than it is elsewhere. But it's too soon to be hard on Illinois for its prices. The state's market opened up just 10 months ago. Looking at the data from Budzu, you'll see that states with older recreational markets — Washington, Colorado, Oregon and California — tend to be cheaper than those that are newer to the game like Illinois and other states east of the Mississippi.

Washington hasn't always been this affordable, mind you. In 2014, when our legal market opened, I promptly walked out of the first dispensary I walked into because my $30 could only afford a gram. That's where Illinois is now, it seems. Bummer for them, but maybe someday they'll get on our level. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Washington Wins!"

Tags

Trending

The most damaging legacy of the 2020 election could be the loss of faith in our electoral process
New films from Miranda July and Sofia Coppola explore uneasy bonds between parents and children
Chef Michael Wiley talks about taking over a second restaurant during the pandemic, the importance of teamwork and a positive outlook
A century-old Washington state law bans private armed groups from demonstrating and the Spokane City Council wants it to be enforced
Susan Polis Schutz was horrified by the rise of hate in America, and it inspired her new film about White supremacy survivors
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Consumers

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

By Will Maupin

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

A beginner's guide to using cannabis in Washington state

By Quinn Welsch

A beginner's guide to using cannabis in Washington state

Cannabis shops up their game to keep customers and employees safe during COVID-19

By Will Maupin

An employee wearing a protective mask at Cannabis &amp; Glass.

Now's a good time to review proper weed hygiene

By Will Maupin

A tried-and-true cleaning method is to use coarse salt and isopropyl alcohol.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Former Sonic Shawn Kemp announces new cannabis dispensary in Seattle

By Will Maupin

Shawn Kemp goes green.

Incredibly, cannabis sales continue their upward trajectory

By Will Maupin

Washington pot shops sold $1.25 billion worth of cannabis in the 2109 fiscal year.

As drinkable cannabis products become more popular, here are a few ideas to sip on

By Will Maupin

A few ways to tip a cannabis-infused glass and not fall on your, well, you know.

THC could help reduce the chances of colon cancer but is still discouraged during pregnancy

By Will Maupin

It's sort of a good news/bad news situation in recent cannabis studies.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony

Music Finds a Way: The Spokane Symphony @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 10

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 5-11, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation