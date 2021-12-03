Weird Al's 133-date tour stops in Spokane in June

By

click to enlarge Dare to check out Weird Al in June at the Fox Theater.
I think "Weird Al" Yankovic missed touring.

The musical parody legend isn't just returning to the road in 2022, he's coming back with a 133-date (133!) tour. Lucky for us — or maybe a statistical probability with that many shows — Weird Al's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour" makes a stop in Spokane. The king of musical comedy plays Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The tour will be a redux of 2018's "The Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour," where Weird Al ditched the elaborate costumes and highly-choreographed stage show in favor of a stripped-down show focusing on the music. Instead of focusing on all of his biggest hits, the setlist changes night-to-night and features a ton of his hilarious originals and deeper album cuts.


Oddball comedian Emo Philips — who Weird Al fans will recognize as Joe Early from UHF — will open the show.

Tickets for Weird Al at The Fox go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 am via foxtheaterspokane.org. Tickets cost $40-$85. There are also VIP tickets for $329, which go on sale at the same time via cidentertainment.com.

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...
