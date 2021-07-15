What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

Cannabis news from around the country in recent days has been all over the map. Some legal markets are expanding options for consumers, other markets are to consider opening themselves up, while on the other end of the spectrum a state on the forefront of cannabis policy progress continues to deal with a massive black market problem.

CANNABIS FROM AN APP

Apple is now allowing cannabis delivery service Eaze to fully integrate delivery into its app, according to a statement from the company published last week. Before the change, users of the app were redirected to the Eaze website to complete delivery orders.

Don't get too excited, though, Washingtonians. Cannabis delivery remains illegal here in the Evergreen State. Of the 19 states and the District of Columbia to have legalized recreational cannabis markets, only half allow for or are in the process of implementing legal home delivery. However, the tide appears to be turning, as three of the four states to join the legal club so far in 2021 will allow delivery. Now, for those folks at least, there's an app for that.

POSSIBLE SOUTHERN EXPANSION

On April 7, the governor of Virginia signed into law a bill legalizing recreational cannabis in the state. With that, Virginia became the first legal state in the southeast. Tennessee could soon follow suit, maybe.

Last week, Tennessee Rep. Bruce Griffey introduced legislation that, if passed, would put the question of legalization to the voters of the Volunteer State. They wouldn't be voting to legalize, though. The legislation would put three nonbinding questions on the 2022 ballot. The first asks voters if Tennessee should legalize medical marijuana, the second if Tennessee should decriminalize possession, and the third if Tennessee should fully legalize and regulate a recreational cannabis market.

THERE'S STILL A BLACK MARKET

California is home to the world's largest legal cannabis market. It's black market, however, is even larger. On July 7, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva gave a press conference announcing the results of a monthlong operation that resulted in more than 33,000 pounds of illegal cannabis, valued at nearly $1.2 billion, being seized by law enforcement.

Estimated 2021 sales figures for California's legal market, according to Marijuana Business Daily, are between $5.1 billion and $5.6 billion, for comparison.

Authorities stressed during the press conference that they were not targeting small-time illicit growers, but rather large-scale operations with alleged ties to international cartels. The operation resulted in 131 arrests. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "States of Flux"

Tags

