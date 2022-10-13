Where to see Halloween horror movies on the big screen in 2022

click to enlarge Get Out makes an appearance at the Garland Theater on Oct. 21.

With Halloween rapidly approaching, it’s time for some horror movie binging! And while it’s fun to curl up on the couch and watch on your home screen, the frights pop more when experienced with a crowd watching on a big screen. Thankfully the many movie theaters in the Inland Northwest are here to help you get the horror fix.

Starting next Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Garland Theater offers up full slate of seasonally appropriate classics to help you get your spook on for only $2.50. Feel the fear with screenings of the genre's classics: Psycho, The Thing (1982), The Shining, Nightmare on Elm Street and Poltergeist. There are also more modern fear-inducers including Get Out, The Cabin in the Woods, Trick ‘r Treat and American Psycho. For those seeking a little lighter time with the more comedic horror-ish fare, there's Casper, Shaun of the Dead, Beetlejuice, The Lost Boys and Rocky Horror Picture Show. For dates and showtimes, visit garlandtheater.com.

If you prefer to watch from the comfort of your own car, the HUB Sports Center has you covered with drive-in screenings ($25 per car). Horror-adjacent family fare is the main focus — Coco, Hocus Pocus and, again, Beetlejuice (don’t say that name one more time!) — but the lineup also features Friday the 13th. For more info, check hubsportscenter.org.

For those on the Palouse, Moscow's Kenworthy Performing Arts Center has a few offerings that might give you goosebumps. This Sunday (Oct. 16), Kenworthy screens the National Theater Live's staged version of Frankenstein, which was directed by Danny Boyle and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. The Moscow Film Society also will put on screenings of The Shining and Halloween (1978), and the center will host a couple of nights of Rocky Horror Picture Show. Details can be found at kenworthy.org.

And of course, there are plenty of horror options available at the major AMC and Regal theater chains. The last entry in the latest Halloween trilogy, Halloween Ends, opens today. Other horror options currently still in theaters include Pearl, Barbarian, Smile, The Invitation and Don't Look at the Demon. The coming weeks will also see screenings of Terrifier 2, Trick 'r Treat, and The Lost Boys at AMC River Park Square. Additionally, select Regal theaters in the area will show of Dawn of the Dead in 3-D, Bram Stoker's Dracula and the Metropolitan Opera's dark version of Madea.