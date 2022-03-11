Wicked’s triumphant return to Spokane brings renewed energy to a classic Broadway hit

T

: pink and green do go together. The national tour ofmade its return to Spokane this week, on March 9, after two previous stops in 2011 and 2014. The classic Broadway hit beats the allegations of being “dated” with a lively new cast of intensely passionate performers.Wicked is based on the clever novel by Gregory Maguire that serves as a prequel to L. Frank Baum’s. It takes audiences on a journey to discover the untold story of the witches of Oz.Our main gal, Elphaba, has always been, well, different. Born with green skin, she was shunned from her family and society at large after her birth. Her story begins when she meets Glinda (formerly Galinda), at Shiz University where the girls, unluckily, get assigned to be roommates. From there Elphaba garners a not-so-great reputation among the students and staff at Shiz, but dreams of a day when she can work beside the Wonderful Wizard of Oz and be seen as an equal in the land of Oz.Talia Suskauer, starring as Elphaba, and Allison Bailey, starring as Glinda, have unmatched on-stage chemistry that tugs at your heart even in the most stressful of situations. The slow progression of their character’s relationship is showcased through minute details and showy musical numbers — it’s a miracle if “For Good” doesn’t make you shed at least a single tear while mourning their loss of one another as friends.The character of Glinda is insufferable, cheesy and, to be frank, not the most likable in the bunch, but Bailey takes Glinda and makes her a character who elicits laugh after laugh with her clever physical comedy and hilarious vocal inflection. Bailey steals the show in every scene, and I’m not even mad about it. When she flounces around in a pink dress and “toss, toss”-es her hair, the whole audience let out audible, well-deserved chuckles.Standout numbers include “Popular” and the classic “Defying Gravity,” both showcasing the immense vocal talents of the leading ladies, but the ensemble also shows up and shows off throughout every number. The flowing harmonies written by Stephen Schwartz are easily taken care of by this ensemble — one of the most engaging that I’ve ever seen. Each background character had their own story, and it was evident through their facial expressions and line delivery.What really makeswicked are the sets and lighting design. Before the show even starts, audiences face a map of the Land of Oz with a glowing Emerald City at its center, giving an idea of what’s what and where’s where in the vast expanse of land in which the story takes place.Though many sets are reused throughout the show, they’re masterfully lit and given new life each time. In one scene, the Wizard of Oz’s huge metal face is shown jabbering away seated upon a throne. A few scenes later, the same elements are there but now we see the inner workings of the Wizard’s facade when the throne is turned around.is a favorite among musical-goers and non-musical lovers alike. The unlikely tale of Elphaba and Glinda gives audiences something to relate to. Whether you lovefor the tale of friendship or for Elphaba’s journey of self acceptance, the musical unites audiences in solidarity for the underdog, and love for iconic, catchy show tunes that will keep you dancing through life for years to come.