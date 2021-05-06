Will Washington state preserve some of the looser liquor regulations bars were granted during the pandemic - or will they be cut off?

By

Roman, the general manager at Volstead Act, caps a bottle for a to-go Negroni. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Roman, the general manager at Volstead Act, caps a bottle for a to-go Negroni.

If there was a silver lining for bars and restaurants during the past year it was this: While the pandemic caused massive restrictions to be imposed on the hospitality industry, the kind that bankrupted a lot of businesses, it also caused a few more-minor restrictions to be loosened.

Take the Volstead Act, for example, a local bar named after the law that banned alcohol. After COVID-19 hit, that name became more literal than planned.

While the Volstead Act could sell food to go, their signature cocktails had been ruled effectively illegal. Existing liquor regulations in Washington state were a little old fashioned: You could buy sealed liquor bottles, but not purchase cocktails for takeout.

And at a point when restaurants could only sell takeout, that meant that a major source of revenue for restaurants was taken off the table. But last May, after being petitioned by the hospitality industry in cities like Spokane, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board granted bars and restaurants a small mercy.

"Instead of offering them dessert or coffee, we can now offer them cocktails to go," says Matthew Goodwin, owner of the Volstead Act. "Is it a game changer? No. Is it a huge boost to the bottom line? No. But the restaurant industry works on a really small margin, and alcohol is one of our best margin products. So it definitely helps make a little more money."

click to enlarge A to-go Negroni at Volstead Act - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
A to-go Negroni at Volstead Act

But now that the pandemic is — slowly — coming to an end, it's raised a big question: Was there actually a good reason for those regulations? Did it ever make sense to let somebody buy a bottle of vodka at a grocery store but ban them from buying a sealed Manhattan from a local bar?

Maybe not, thought Rep. Shelley Kloba, D-Kirkland. She sponsored a bill that passed the Legislature this session extending the ability for Washington state bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go for two years. She says that some legislators were wary of eliminating the regulation entirely, reasoning that there had to be some reason why that rule existed.

"What is it that we're missing?" Kloba said. "Is there something we were trying to protect against, by having that in place?"

So in the next two years, the liquor control board will be studying the issue, trying to understand if it, say, increased drunken-driving deaths or underage drinking. Kloba is skeptical it will.

"I don't think that this changes much about drunk driving," she says. "[But] I want to have some evidence of that."

Related
A Chile Mango Pineapple Margarita Aguas Fresca at Cochinito Taqueria

These beautiful cocktails look as great as they taste

Kloba says the Legislature also eliminated next year's liquor's license fee and gave a 50 percent discount for a year after that, an attempt to give bars and restaurants "a longer ramp to get back into the swing of things."

In other cases, the help came from local governments like Spokane that tried to speed up the permitting process for parklets and streeteries to pave the way for more outdoor dining. City Councilwoman Lori Kinnear says she expects that faster process to stick around.

She also says that she contacted the liquor control board last year to see if they would help to make things more efficient. They not only helped with permitting, Kinnear says, they said that they would relax some of the regulations around serving alcohol outdoors, like the rules around fencing or how far away you're allowed to serve alcohol from the entrance.

"As it turned out, some of the restaurants said it's really not increasing our bottom line, because we have to hire more staff to serve outdoors," Kinnear says.

Trending

No human being is illegal
Choose your fighter: Does the new Mortal Kombat movie have anything to offer a non-fan?
With their most successful album turning 50, the Carpenters turn out to be more than just soft-rock siblings
Idaho activists are trying to make "equity" and "social justice" taboo on college campuses
Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual Bloomsday
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Still, the flexibility highlights why some restaurant owners feel that the liquor board, typically the body that dings and punishes bars for mistakes, has actually been pretty cool during the pandemic.

"They've been working with us to get through this as opposed to coming down with an iron fist or coming down hard on us," Goodwin says. "I'm genuinely surprised and impressed with how great they've handled this." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Loosening Inhibitions"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Four-Eyed Guys and other local craft breweries embrace the rise of hard seltzer

By Derek Harrison

A coconut hard seltzer at Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

Local brewery openings during the pandemic

By Derek Harrison

The taproom at Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Company

Regional wineries team up for Spring Release Weekend after a challenge-filled year

By Chey Scott

Latah Creek Winery&#39;s Natalie Barnes is anxious to talk wine again.

Some options for emerging from a pandemic in the tastiest way possible

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

The Kalispel Royal at Masselow's Steakhouse
More »

Latest in Food News

Four-Eyed Guys and other local craft breweries embrace the rise of hard seltzer

By Derek Harrison

A coconut hard seltzer at Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

Local brewery openings during the pandemic

By Derek Harrison

The taproom at Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Company

Regional wineries team up for Spring Release Weekend after a challenge-filled year

By Chey Scott

Latah Creek Winery&#39;s Natalie Barnes is anxious to talk wine again.

Some options for emerging from a pandemic in the tastiest way possible

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

The Kalispel Royal at Masselow's Steakhouse
More »

Readers also liked…

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Spring Release Weekend

Spring Release Weekend

May 7-9, 12-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation