Winter Events 2020-21

NOVEMBER

SARS Ski Swap (Virtual)

Due to Idaho's recent move back into Phase 3 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan, this year's swap has been canceled and is instead moving to an online marketplace where local families can buy and sell youth skiing equipment. Details at sars.net

Tri-Cities Winter Parking Lot Sale

Snow-sport lovers in southeastern Washington can get ready for the season at this annual event offering new and gently used equipment, gear and clothing. This year's event is a one-day parking lot sale to allow for social distancing. Sat, Nov. 14 from 11 am-3 pm. At Scott's Cycle and Sports Kennewick, 704 S. Ely St., Kennewick. theskiswap.com (522-1443)

Thanksjibbing

Head to 49 Degrees North for its first terrain park event of the season, with more details to be announced soon via social media and the mountain's email newsletter. Sat, Nov. 21. 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort, 3311 Flowery Trail Rd., Chewelah. Ski49n.com (935-6649)

Big White Opening Weekend

Head north of the border to celebrate both the start of the ski season (Nov. 26-29) and the holidays as the resort turns on its colorful lights during a socially distanced, resort-wide celebration (Saturday, Nov. 28); details TBA. Nov. 26-28. Big White Ski Resort, 5315 Big White Rd., Kelowna, B.C. bigwhite.com (250-765-3101)

Schweitzer Opening Day

The mountain kicks off the 2020-21 winter season, weather permitting. Check in closer to this date for the latest weather and operations updates. Fri, Nov. 27. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

DECEMBER

Conditions permitting, the ski and snowboard park will open the first weekend of December. Sat, Dec. 5 from 9 am-4 pm.

Twilight Skiing at Schweitzer

Enjoy after-dark skiing and riding in the Stomping Grounds Terrain Park and the beginner terrain off Musical Chairs. Offered daily Dec. 26-31; Fri-Sat nights from Jan. 1-March 6 as well as Sun, Jan. 17 and Sun, Feb. 14. Passes ($20) valid from 3-7 pm. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Snowshoe Tour of Mt. Spokane

Learn the basics of snowshoeing during a guided hike on snowshoe trails around Mt. Spokane State Park. Pre-trip information is emailed after registration. Tickets include snowshoes, instruction, walking poles and guides. Ages 13+. Dec. 19 and 20 from 10 am-noon ($25/session; a Sno-Park Pass and transportation are participants' responsibility for these two sessions). Also offered Dec. 27, Jan. 1, Jan. 10 and Jan. 18 from 9 am-1 pm, ($29/session; transportation for these sessions is provided from Yoke's Fresh Market at 14202 N. Market St.). Register at spokanerec.org (625-6200)

Ski With Santa

Enjoy a few runs with the big guy before he takes to the skies to deliver gifts this holiday season. More details to come; this event is subject to change due to current health and safety precautions. Dec. 23-24. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Youth Winter Adventures

Kids (ages 9-12) can learn to cross-country ski and snowshoe at Mt. Spokane State Park, as well as spend time building snow caves and searching for animal tracks. Transportation, snowshoes, skiing equipment, trail passes and instruction provided. Bring a sack lunch. Offered Dec. 29-30 from 9 am-4 pm. $99. Departs each morning from the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Register at spokanerec.org (625-6200)

JANUARY

Commit to learning something new this month and get outdoors on a snowboard or a pair of skis. Details TBA. Events set to occur Jan. 1-31.

Cross-Country Ski Lessons (49 Degrees North)

Learn to cross-country ski and tour the trails of the 49 Degrees North Nordic Area with the mountain's certified ski instructors. Ticket includes equipment, trail pass and instruction (students must provide their own transportation to the mountain this year). Additional information to be emailed after registration. Ages 13+. Offered Jan. 3, Jan. 30, Feb. 21 and March 7 from 10 am-2 pm. $53. Register at spokanerec.org (625-6200)

Ladies-Only Clinic

With three different days to choose from this season, women can enjoy a fun-filled day on the mountain led by Mt. Spokane's best women instructors. Open to all skills, with groups divided by ability to allow all participants to learn and have fun at their pace. Lunch is provided, and the day ends with door prizes and drinks. Offered Fridays, Jan. 8, Feb. 12 and March 12 from 8:30 am-2 pm. $79-$140/session. Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, 29500 N. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead. mtspokane.com (238-2220)

Northern Lights Fireworks Spectacular

Spend the MLK weekend at Schweitzer and enjoy this annual fireworks display in the village. (Event is subject to change due to current safety and health precautions.) Sat, Jan. 16. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Toyota Ski Free Friday

Visitors who head to Schweitzer in their Toyota, Scion or Lexus vehicle are eligible to receive one free adult lift ticket for use that day. Fri, Jan. 22. Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Moonlight Snowshoe Hike

Quietly explore the meadows and woods around Mt. Spokane. Guides, transportation (departs from Mead Yoke's Fresh Market, 14202 N. Market St.), headlamps, walking poles and snowshoes are all provided. Additional information to be emailed after registration. Ages 16+. Offered Jan. 23, Feb. 26 and March 26 from 6-9 pm. $29. Register at spokanerec.org (625-6200)

Snowshoe Tour of 49 Degrees North

Tour the trails of Chewelah Peak and learn tips for better control and more fun on your snowshoes. Lunch is included after this trek, and your registration fee includes equipment rentals, trail pass and lunch. Pre-trip information to be emailed after registration. Transportation is participants' responsibility for this event. Ages 15+. Offered Jan. 23, Feb. 20, March 6 and March 20 from 10 am-4 pm. $43/session. Register at spokanerec.org (625-6200)

FEBRUARY

Learn about the mountain from Friends of Mt. Spokane member and local expert Chris Currie, who has published two books on the park and the history of skiing in the region. This guided interpretive tour on the cross-country ski trails is not a lesson, and is thus for experienced hikers. Tickets include equipment rental. Ages 13+. Sun, Feb. 7 from 9 am-3 pm.

Let it Glow Fireworks Show

Spend the long Presidents Day weekend at the mountain and enjoy a Sunday night fireworks show in the village. Sun, Feb. 14. (Event subject to change due to health and safety precautions.) Schweitzer Mountain Resort, 10000 Schweitzer Mountain Rd., Sandpoint, Idaho. schweitzer.com (208-263-9555)

Toyota Ski Free Friday

Drive any Toyota vehicle to Mt. Spokane and receive a free lift ticket, courtesy of Toyota. As you pull into the parking lot, you'll be handed one free adult direct-to-lift ticket. All other passenger lift tickets ($29-$67) must be purchased online in advance. Fri, Feb. 26 from 9 am-9 pm. Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park, 29500 N. Mt. Spokane Park Dr., Mead. mtspokane.com (238-2220) ♦