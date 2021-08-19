WSU's resident canning expert Anna Kestell shares safety tips and a recipe for making fresh dill pickles

Get picklin'!

For a die-hard pickle enthusiast like me, there's absolutely nothing like a jar of homemade pickles. Done right, homemade pickles are the real deal — and once you've tried the real deal, there's simply no returning to the grocery store pickle aisle.

Now, as pickling cucumbers ripen across the region, food preservation expert Anna Kestell with Washington State University's Spokane County Extension reminds home canners to take the proper safety steps. She also shares her favorite pickle hacks, and a recipe for fermented dills.

Before you start, Kestell says it's important to commit to following "the recipe that you have, and to make sure that your recipe is current and researched."

In other words, think twice before attempting to re-create your grandmother's pickle recipe.

Why? Because following a recently published recipe allows you to cultivate a safe acidity level within your pickle jars, an all-important must in the world of canning.

Safe, successful canning occurs when the acidity of the vinegar is powerful enough to prevent a type of bacteria growth called botulism. Botulism spores, if allowed to bloom in an environment that isn't properly acidic, can exude deadly toxins. Yes, that's right: Botulism can kill you. So it's crucial to make sure you aren't messing with an old recipe designed for a vintage vinegar with an outdated acidity level, and to make sure you don't go off-script and reduce your vinegar, either.

But when the proper precautions are taken, Kestell says, pickling can be fun and rewarding.

And it is. As soon as you've developed a healthy fear of botulism, well, that's when the fun can begin.

Hannah Mumm photo Rows upon rows of cucumbers at Utect Farms in Spokane Valley.

I purchased my pickling cucumbers this season at Utecht Produce on Progress Road in Spokane Valley. And those cukes were beautiful. So beautiful, I bought 18 pounds' worth.

Utecht's cucumber harvest this year is expected to be available until the second week of September. But don't worry if you don't live close to a cucumber farm — Kestell says it's possible to rely on farmers markets as a primary pickle source.

When picking cucumbers, however, freshness matters, and canning as close as possible to the date on which the cukes were picked ensures a good flavor and maximum crunchiness.

When asked what else she looks for in pickling cucumbers, Kestell says to make sure your cucumbers are indeed pickling cucumbers. Pickling cucumbers are uniquely small, firm and "bred to be crisp."

My own cucumbers ranged in size from about three to just under five inches long, and I found that using widemouth quart-sized jars works well.

When it comes to rings and lids, you'll want to make sure they're free of rust, of course, but it's also important to use brand new lids to ensure the best possible seal.

Kestell notes that pickle processing recommendations have evolved over the years, and it's no longer considered necessary to boil lids. Instead, she says, just "give it a good soap and water wash, and they're good to go."

And because the recipe Kestell recommends for dill pickles involves fermentation rather than processing or pasteurization, you don't even need to worry about heating your jars to sterilize them.

The recipe on page 23 is one Kestell recommends, and it doesn't require prior experience or much equipment. Plus, as the canning expert herself says: "Fermenting creates the best pickle."

We've also included some of Kestell's expert pointers along with each step in the recipe. Canners, assemble! ♦

RECIPE: Dill Pickles

Ingredients

4 pounds pickling cucumbers

2 tablespoons dill seed, or 4 to 5 heads fresh or dry dill weed

8 cups water (Kestell recommends spring or distilled water for this step. But if you must use tap water, she says to "keep it out overnight and the chlorine will come out of the solution.")

1/4 cup vinegar (5 percent acidity)

1/2 cup salt

2 cloves garlic (optional)

2 dried red peppers (optional; habanero peppers)

2 teaspoons whole mixed pickling spices (optional)

Instructions

Wash hands with soap and water.

Wash cucumbers by gently rubbing produce under cold, running water.

Cut 1/16 inch off the blossom end, but leave 1/4 inch of stem on the other end.

Place half of the dill and half of the other seasonings on the bottom of a clean, suitable container, such as a crock, Kestell says. If you don't have a crock, divide the dill and spices evenly into quart-sized canning jars.

Next, add cucumbers, remaining dill and desired spices.

Dissolve salt in vinegar and water, and pour over the cucumbers — no heat necessary!

Add a suitable weight onto the pickles and cover. This step is all about preventing the pickles from bobbing up and developing mold. If you have a crock, use crock weights. If you have quart-sized jars, you can cover your dills with a brine-filled sandwich bag, or even the bottom of a wide-mouth, half-pint-sized jar.

Store for about three to four weeks in a location where temperature ranges between 70 and 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Temperatures of 55 to 65 degrees are acceptable, but the fermentation will take five to six weeks. Pickles will become too soft if temperatures are above 80 degrees during fermentation.

Check the container several times per week, and promptly remove surface scum or mold. If the pickles become soft or slimy, or if they develop a disagreeable odor, discard them. Fully fermented pickles may be stored in the original container (add a lid) for four to six months, provided you refrigerate them and remove surface scum and molds regularly.

If you find yourself hooked on pickling after tasting these dills — or if you have further questions about canning safely — Kestell recommended Washington State University's free publication "PNW 355 Pickling Vegetables," available at pubs.extension.wsu.edu.

And, she's only a phone call away if you encounter any questions or concerns as you delve into the wonderful world of pickling. ♦