Yes, help cultivate their green thumb

It might be a few more months before you get to chillax with your fave indoor gardener, which is too bad because theirs might be the most chillaxble indoor place to spend a winter. Indoor gardeners have a knack for nurturing, which is all the more impressive to those among us who couldn't even grow a Chia pet. Give a great gift this year, and hope they add you to their post-COVID party list where you'll surely marvel at their home full of happy, green growing things.

GREENCASTLE SOAPS HAND CREAM

The plants may be happy, but your gardener friend's hands surely aren't. Turns out getting your hands dirty comes with a price: rough, dry, chapped skin. Give your gardener a head start on healthy hands with a 2-ounce jar of hand cream using all-natural ingredients like palm and olive oils from a beloved local maker and teacher. Try Washington Apple Extra Rich Cream. $5 • Greencastle Soaps • 203 N. Stone

VANESSA SWENSON FLORAL ARTWORK

Even if the indoor gardener on your list is especially adept at coaxing flowers from the soil year-round (like orchids), the floral abundance of the outdoors can't be easily matched inside. Approximate the look and feel of colorful flowers with Vanessa Swenson's playful floral artwork prints. Shop online at FromHereSpokane.com or choose a gift card and know the recipient will have an abundance of artworks from which to choose. $28, unframed • From Here • 808 W. Main, #251

LUCKY BAMBOO

Who couldn't use a little more luck this year? Two stalks of "lucky bamboo," for example, are supposed to double your luck in love, according to Chinese tradition, while seven represent wealth, happiness and good health. Although technically not bamboo — it's a variation of the dracaena plant — these vibrant green stalks are easy to grow in a glass of water with a few pebbles at the bottom. Start small with single stalks, 4-inch to 24-inch in either straight or curled versions, which can be trained to take on all kinds of shapes as they grow — and hopefully will bring the recipient good luck. $1.59-$7.99 • Northwest Seed & Pet • 7302 Division, 2422 E. Sprague

SARAH SMILES CALENDAR

Planting, watering, fertilizing, pruning, transplanting and all the other items on the gardener's to-do list require careful planning and tracking. In her 2021 calendar, Sarah Smiles nature-based artwork features images — hearts, a peace sign, mandalas — created with repurposed leaves, petals and other plant materials, giving your fave gardener a beautiful image to inspire them as they plot out their plant care regimen. So inspiring! And if your indoor gardener is also an outdoor gardener, this calendar is a beautiful and uplifting reminder that spring and seed-ordering time is right around the corner. $30 (or 4 for $100) • Sarah Smiles Creations • SarahSmilesCreations.com ♦