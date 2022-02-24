You'll anticipate these sweet, third-course treats all meal long

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Chocolaté Pots De Crème from Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

There are people in this world who, no shame intended, will flip straight to the dessert section of a menu when they sit down, and we're here for it. If that's how you intend to choose where you're dining during Inlander Restaurant Week 2022, this overview should come in handy.

Chocolate lovers should be pleased to see this decadent ingredient showcased on lots of menus, including SEASONS OF COEUR D'ALENE, which boasts its Rocky Road, a bowl filled with creamy chocolate pot de creme, brownie bites, toasted marshmallows and almond brittle. For those who like their chocolate with a little extra kick, MAX AT MIRABEAU offers a doubly hot, spicy Mexican chocolate molten cake.

If ice cream is your go-to, don't miss BLACK PEARL CASINO's ice cream potato, which sounds totally wacky but is actually a potato-shaped scoop of vanilla ice cream dusted in cocoa powder and nestled in hot fudge, with whipped cream and candied pecans on top. HERITAGE BAR AND KITCHEN in downtown Spokane knows what ice cream lovers want, and that's its house-made ice cream cake layered on a cookie crust.

If peanut butter is what you crave, good news: REPUBLIC KITCHEN + TAPHOUSE in Post Falls will satisfy with its PB&J Crisp, a concoction of marinated Northwest berries, peanut butter mousse, granola and honey whipped cream. SWEET LOU'S RESTAURANT AND TAP HOUSE in Coeur d'Alene, meanwhile, is serving a decadent peanut butter and chocolate cheesecake with an Oreo crust.

A couple of unique outliers to be intrigued by include STEAM PLANT RESTAURANT & BREW PUB's old-school browned butter cake, a sweet pound cake that's deep fried and served with a blend of berries. Yum. Then there's the MUSTARD SEED with its lemon poppyseed rum cake, described as "moist and tangy."