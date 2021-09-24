Your Guide to Fall Arts 2020

There's no sugarcoating it, the arts are being decimated by the coronavirus like few other segments of society. The things we as individuals turn to for inspiration and comfort — music venues, art galleries, bookstores, movie houses and stage theaters — are suffering mightily as they wait for some relief, some return to normalcy.

And yet, when we reported the stories for this issue, we found a lot of reasons for hope.

We found arts organizations and venues finding success at reaching their audiences online mere months after being at a virtual standstill. We found local theater companies tackling valuable archiving and renovation projects they'd never get to during a "normal season." We met up-and-coming and established visual artists, poets and musicians creating exciting new work during the pandemic, and exploring ways to get that work seen, read and heard.

We don't know when "normal" is coming back. But we know we're going to want our local art scene alive and kicking. As the stories in this year's Fall Arts issue show, the heartbeat is still strong. Do what you can to keep it that way.

— DAN NAILEN, Inlander Arts & Culture editor

ABOUT SARAH TORRES, cover artist
Sarah Torres is a multidisciplinary artist, living and working in Spokane. She works in two-dimensional media, including painting, drawing and printmaking. With an associate degree in fine arts from Spokane Falls Community College, she is currently a student of art history and anthropology at the University of Washington. Sarah also works for Laboratory, a new media artist residency based in Spokane. With a website underway, you can find her on Instagram at @art.storres.

IN THIS ISSUE:
Terrain's Ginger Ewing (left) and Jackie Caro are trying to steer the Spokane arts organization through the COVID pandemic.

Local arts groups see highs and lows in moving in-person events online while the pandemic continues

The Globe Bar &amp; Kitchen built a socially distanced TV studio to provide live entertainment to its customers.

Two Spokane outlets are trying to make socially distanced, livestreamed performances feel a little more "live"

Artist Amber Hoit defies easy genre descriptions in her paintings.

Spokane muralist Amber Hoit explores being true to herself and ever evolving through painting

Stage Left's Jeremy Whittington added grant-writing to his skill set during the pandemic.

Even though theaters have been quiet during COVID-19, that doesn't mean the show isn't still going on

STAC speaks with Mathias Oliver (top left) and Vanessa Cole (bottom left) during a live stream panel discussion on Aug. 28.

The Spokane Theater Arts Council uses livestreams to continue its mission of inclusivity

We asked some of the Inland Northwest’s creative types, “How are you getting your art fix during the pandemic?”

We asked some of the Inland Northwest’s creative types, “How are you getting your art fix during the pandemic?”

Fall Arts Event Highlights

Sept. 26SPOKANE ARTS AWARDSThis annual fete focused on the Spokane art scene is moving online, and there's plenty of reason to join the virtual celebration this year. Jess Walter will read from his new novel The Cold Millions and poet Kathryn Smith will offer a sneak peek at her new book Self-Portrait with Cephalopod as well. There will be dance from the Spokane Chinese Association, music from Jenny Anne Mannan and "words of hope" from an array of local artists (and who couldn't use those right about now?). All for a mere $5 that will go to pay the creative and technical people making this online bash happen.Besides recognizing locals in the areas of collaboration, imagination, leadership and inclusion, Spokane Arts will be giving its lifetime achievement award to Kate Vita in what will surely be the most emotional moment of the proceedings. Vita was named the winner of the 2020 Karen Mobley Impact Award for her work in visual art, film, television, theater, interactive art, digital art and more. Vita died in April after forging a remarkable career that included stints as an animator on Ren & Stimpy and other shows, creating sets for regional theater groups and, most recently a 2019 show of her paintings called Naked, in which she painted portraits of women without makeup, unsmiling, as a commentary on how women become unseen as they age. "It was mindblowing to be visible and treated with such love," artist Eva Silverstone, one of Vita's Naked subjects, said of the experience. Vita's husband and sometimes collaborator Richard Vander Wende will be on hand to accept the award on her behalf. Online, $5, 8 pm, tickets and details at spokanearts.org (DAN NAILEN)
Sept. 26SPOKANE ARTS AWARDSThis annual fete focused on the Spokane art scene is moving online, and there's plenty of reason to join the virtual celebration this year. Jess Walter will read from his new novel&nbsp;The Cold Millions&nbsp;and poet Kathryn Smith will offer a sneak peek at her new book&nbsp;Self-Portrait with Cephalopod&nbsp;as well. There will be dance from the Spokane Chinese Association, music from Jenny Anne Mannan and "words of hope" from an array of local artists (and who couldn't use those right about now?). All for a mere $5 that will go to pay the creative and technical people making this online bash happen.Besides recognizing locals in the areas of collaboration, imagination, leadership and inclusion, Spokane Arts will be giving its lifetime achievement award to Kate Vita in what will surely be the most emotional moment of the proceedings. Vita was named the winner of the 2020 Karen Mobley Impact Award for her work in visual art, film, television, theater, interactive art, digital art and more. Vita died in April after forging a remarkable career that included stints as an animator on&nbsp;Ren &amp; Stimpy&nbsp;and other shows, creating sets for regional theater groups and, most recently a 2019 show of her paintings called&nbsp;Naked, in which she painted portraits of women without makeup, unsmiling, as a commentary on how women become unseen as they age. "It was mindblowing to be visible and treated with such love," artist Eva Silverstone, one of Vita's&nbsp;Naked&nbsp;subjects, said of the experience. Vita's husband and sometimes collaborator Richard Vander Wende will be on hand to accept the award on her behalf.&nbsp;Online, $5, 8 pm, tickets and details at&nbsp;spokanearts.org&nbsp;(DAN NAILEN) Sept. 26PRINT TOWN USASimple pleasures just might get us through the pandemic with our sanity intact, and the good folks at the Spokane Print &amp; Publishing Center have an example teed up for you this weekend. Print Town USA is a daylong celebration of the print and book arts in Spokane. You can browse prints, books, posters and cards produced by members of the center. And while you take a socially distanced tour of the shop at 1621 N. Ash St., you can watch live demonstrations of relief printmaking, letterpress printing, screen printing, bookbinding and more. A free day full of art and community, live and in person instead of at your house on Zoom. The choice to check it out is simple, right?&nbsp;Spokane Print &amp; Publishing, free, noon-8 pm,&nbsp;spokaneprint.org&nbsp;(DAN NAILEN) Sept. 26 & Oct. 25WASHINGTON POET LAUREATE CLAUDIA CASTRO LUNAWashington's poet laureate Claudia Castro Luna will be hosting a couple online town halls in the coming months, and since she has made a priority out of highlighting our state's poetry history, the odds are good you'll not only hear some compelling verse but also learn a thing or two. Born and raised in El Salvador, Luna's family fled to the U.S. when she was a teenager, and she now teaches at Seattle University. Her projects have included the Seattle Poetic Grid, an interactive map that visualizes specific Seattle-based poems with their neighborhood of origin, and she's published such poetry collections as&nbsp;This City&nbsp;and&nbsp;Killing Marías. These virtual events are free to attend, but preregistration is required.&nbsp;Online, free, Sept. 26 at 5:30 pm, Oct. 25 at 4 pm,&nbsp;humanities.org&nbsp;(NW) Sept. 30INK! PRINT RALLY AT THE DRIVE-INEarlier in September, local artists pressed on for the fourth annual INK! Print Rally hosted by Coeur d'Alene's Emerge gallery and arts nonprofit. INK! started four years ago to celebrate printmaking and give local artists an opportunity to see their designs come to life on a super large scale; you may have heard about or seen photos of the asphalt roller used to transfer massive carvings onto fabric sheets. While this year's festival was open to artists only, the public can get a peek at the process during a documentary screening and art unveiling hosted at Hayden's cinema, transformed lately into a drive-in venue. During the screening, attendees can purchase art, enjoy dinner and drinks from Incrediburger — delivered carside by members of Coeur d'Alene's roller derby team — and learn more about the printmaking process.&nbsp;Hayden Discount Cinemas, $45, 6:30-11 pm,&nbsp;emergecda.com&nbsp;or&nbsp;facebook.com/emergecda&nbsp;(CHEY SCOTT) Oct. 2BEDTIME STORIESIn a normal year, Humanities Washington's annual Bedtime Stories literary celebration and fundraiser takes place with separate events in Seattle and Spokane, both featuring readings of original works by Washington state-based authors centered around an annual theme. This year's version, of course, is different, and rolls the two nights into one web-based presentation, opening up access to residents across the state and beyond. Bedtime Stories' 2020 featured writers are National Book Award winner Charles Johnson and author/scholar Beth Piatote, alongside other to-be-announced contemporaries, reading stories inspired by this year's theme, "Unheard Voices." While anyone can tune in to this year's event for free, Bedtime Stories is a crucial fundraiser for the statewide, cultural education-focused nonprofit and those with the means can choose to give at several levels.&nbsp;Online, free or by donation, 6:30 pm, details/registration at&nbsp;humanities.org&nbsp;(CS) Oct. 2-24DRIVE-IN AT THE HUBFor movies you can watch from the comfort of your own car, head over to Liberty Lake's HUB Sports Center (19619 E. Cataldo Ave.) for another makeshift drive-in. The autumn lineup includes 1989's&nbsp;Honey, I Shrunk the Kids&nbsp;(Oct. 2) and packs the rest of the month with mostly spooky fare, including the original&nbsp;Ghostbusters&nbsp;(Oct. 10), Alfred Hitchock's classic&nbsp;Psycho&nbsp;(Oct. 17) and the 2018 remake of the pioneering slasher film&nbsp;Halloween&nbsp;(Oct. 24). Other titles on the fall docket also include 2019's animated hit&nbsp;The Addams Family&nbsp;and the '80s staple&nbsp;The Goonies&nbsp;(both on Oct. 3), as well as&nbsp;Casper&nbsp;(Oct. 10),&nbsp;Halloweentown&nbsp;(Oct. 17) and&nbsp;Hocus Pocus&nbsp;(Oct. 24).&nbsp;HUB Sports Center, $20/car,&nbsp;hubsportscenter.org/drive-in-movies&nbsp;(NW)
