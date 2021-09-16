Your Guide to Fall Arts 2021

A year ago as we published this annual celebration of the Inland Northwest's art scene, we noted the ravages of the coronavirus on artists and arts organizations even as we hailed what we thought was the coming end of this pandemic nightmare, and some of the incredible work created during an historically scary time.

A year later, clearly we anticipated the demise of COVID-19 a wee bit early, even as a miraculous vaccine allows us to again gather in galleries, concert venues, theaters and bookstores to enjoy life-affirming art in person, together. Hopefully fall 2021 won't destroy a healthy slate of arts events you'll find in this issue, just part of an enthralling mix of stories in the following pages. We hit the road to explore arts organizations in the region's small towns, meeting groups and individuals working to make creativity happen outside the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene metro area. We talk to Nathan Huston about the new location for his Giant Nerd bookstore, visit organizations dedicated to supporting classical music in Spokane and live theater throughout the region, and catch up with university galleries welcoming guests for exciting new shows.

We're still not back to "normal," whatever that is, but our arts scene remains a vibrant one. Let's keep it that way by supporting local artists however we can, mmmkay?



— DAN NAILEN

Inlander Arts & Culture editor

