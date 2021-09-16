Your Guide to Fall Arts 2021

click to enlarge fallarts.jpg

A year ago as we published this annual celebration of the Inland Northwest's art scene, we noted the ravages of the coronavirus on artists and arts organizations even as we hailed what we thought was the coming end of this pandemic nightmare, and some of the incredible work created during an historically scary time.

A year later, clearly we anticipated the demise of COVID-19 a wee bit early, even as a miraculous vaccine allows us to again gather in galleries, concert venues, theaters and bookstores to enjoy life-affirming art in person, together. Hopefully fall 2021 won't destroy a healthy slate of arts events you'll find in this issue, just part of an enthralling mix of stories in the following pages. We hit the road to explore arts organizations in the region's small towns, meeting groups and individuals working to make creativity happen outside the Spokane-Coeur d'Alene metro area. We talk to Nathan Huston about the new location for his Giant Nerd bookstore, visit organizations dedicated to supporting classical music in Spokane and live theater throughout the region, and catch up with university galleries welcoming guests for exciting new shows.

We're still not back to "normal," whatever that is, but our arts scene remains a vibrant one. Let's keep it that way by supporting local artists however we can, mmmkay?

— DAN NAILEN
Inlander Arts & Culture editor

FALL ARTS 2021 STORIES

Delightful curiosities abound at Giant Nerd Books.

Giant Nerd Books owner Nathan Huston talks new Garland location, reptiles and reading

FALL ARTS: Words Events

FALL ARTS: Words Events

Frank Tano (right) and Liz Schroeder &#10;perform during the weekly PREDICTable show at Blue Door Theatre.

After "lost" seasons and months of uncertainty, the region's theaters are reopening under challenging conditions

Cats

FALL ARTS: Theater Events

Peggy Springer (center) at the 2019 Christmas Tree Elegance.

Though unassuming, the Spokane Symphony Associates are a fundraising and volunteering powerhouse

FALL ARTS: Music Events

FALL ARTS: Music Events

Fran&ccedil;ois Antoine Maxime Lalanne's "Boulevard Montmartre, 1884" at Jundt Art Museum's From the Collection: Art in the 19th Century.

After a challenging year, local college art galleries are gearing up for a fall filled with visitors and new exhibits

Emily Trueblood's Barrow Street, 1975 can be viewed at Staying Home: Interior Views from the Collection of the Jundt Art Museum

FALL ARTS: Visual Arts Events

From the Palouse to Newport, art is alive in the rural Inland Northwest.

How the arts survive — and thrive — beyond the greater Spokane metropolitan area

FALL ARTS: Culture Events

FALL ARTS: Culture Events

The original print version of this article was headlined "Your Guide to Fall Arts 2021"

