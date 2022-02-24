Your Table Is Ready

Inlander Restaurant Week 2022

click to enlarge Tequila clams at Terraza Waterfront Café - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Tequila clams at Terraza Waterfront Café

It seems like Inlander Restaurant Week just happened, doesn't it?

Because of the pandemic, last year's event moved from its usual late-February, early-March run to August in 2021. So, yes, Restaurant Week did happen just six months ago, but there's much to be excited about now that the 10-day culinary celebration is back to its usual time of year.

First, the event has recovered to its pre-pandemic numbers, with 99 eateries participating in 2022. These local restaurants are offering a huge diversity of cuisine — and loads of mouth-watering creativity — from international eats to casual pub fare; fine dining to elevated comfort food. The tenth iteration of Restaurant Week is also counting 13 first-time participants, including some of the past year's most buzzworthy openings.

Second, diners now have three price points to choose from, with three-course meals priced at $22, $33 or $44 depending on the restaurant. At each level, guests will still find a range of choices in atmosphere, cuisine and location. A third price point was added to give both diners and restaurants more flexibility. With rising ingredient and labor prices, adding the $44 price makes participation more feasible for many establishments while still allowing them to offer an affordable meal and memorable experience to guests.

While the food and beverage industry was recently hit hard by the COVID-19 omicron variant, and has been beset by challenges these past two years, Restaurant Week is a time to celebrate our region's culinary creativity, and the people who make it possible.

So as you explore and enjoy 2022's Restaurant Week experience, keep in mind that, like everyone else, restaurant workers are feeling burned out, too, and our extra consideration of their hard work and the hidden stresses they encounter daily is greatly appreciated.

Make dinner reservations early, tip generously and please enjoy Inlander Restaurant Week 2022!

INSIDE:

Related
Big Table has been helping restaurant workers in crisis since 2009.

Inlander Restaurant Week again partners with Big Table to support local workers in the hospitality industry

Related
Chocolaté Pots De Crème from Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

You'll anticipate these sweet, third-course treats all meal long

Related
Chicken Pot Pie Croquettes from Purgatory Whiskey Bar &amp; Craft Beer

Like a hug for your taste buds, these Restaurant Week dishes are sure to give you the warm fuzzies

Related
Little Noodle's pho

Restaurants serving internationally inspired dishes are ready to take diners' taste buds on a culinary world tour

Related
Portabello Fries from the Globe

Get your veg on with these plant-based meals

Related
A K&Auml;M&Auml; Coffee Martini from Cascadia

Dinner's not complete without a drink to go with it: local wine, beer, spirits, coffee and more

Related
Kismet's panzanella salad

Meet 13 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week for the first time, including several recent openings

Related
Rocky Road from Seasons of Coeur d'Alene

Celebrating the growing list of North Idaho's longtime Restaurant Week participants

Related
Meet Your Restaurateur: Deb Green

Meet Your Restaurateur: Deb Green: Owner of Casper Fry and Durkin's Liquor Bar

Related
Meet Your Restaurateur: Reannan Keene

Meet Your Restaurateur: Reannan Keene: Chef and Owner of Izzy's Comfort Kitchen

Related
Meet Your Restaurateur: Ethan Stowell

Meet Your Restaurateur: Ethan Stowell: Owner of Tavolàta and Bosco

Related
Champions of Magic dazzle on Feb. 27.

Must-Do Activities for Any Visitor

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Your Table Is Ready"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week again partners with Big Table to support local workers in the hospitality industry

Big Table has been helping restaurant workers in crisis since 2009.

You'll anticipate these sweet, third-course treats all meal long

Chocolaté Pots De Crème from Three Peaks Kitchen + Bar

Like a hug for your taste buds, these Restaurant Week dishes are sure to give you the warm fuzzies

Chicken Pot Pie Croquettes from Purgatory Whiskey Bar &amp; Craft Beer

Restaurants serving internationally inspired dishes are ready to take diners' taste buds on a culinary world tour

Little Noodle's pho
More »
More Restaurant Week »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

Skate Ski Intro Lesson @ Mt. Spokane State Park

Sat., Feb. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 24- 2, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation