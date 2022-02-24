Your Table Is Ready

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Tequila clams at Terraza Waterfront Café

It seems like Inlander Restaurant Week just happened, doesn't it?

Because of the pandemic, last year's event moved from its usual late-February, early-March run to August in 2021. So, yes, Restaurant Week did happen just six months ago, but there's much to be excited about now that the 10-day culinary celebration is back to its usual time of year.

First, the event has recovered to its pre-pandemic numbers, with 99 eateries participating in 2022. These local restaurants are offering a huge diversity of cuisine — and loads of mouth-watering creativity — from international eats to casual pub fare; fine dining to elevated comfort food. The tenth iteration of Restaurant Week is also counting 13 first-time participants, including some of the past year's most buzzworthy openings.

Second, diners now have three price points to choose from, with three-course meals priced at $22, $33 or $44 depending on the restaurant. At each level, guests will still find a range of choices in atmosphere, cuisine and location. A third price point was added to give both diners and restaurants more flexibility. With rising ingredient and labor prices, adding the $44 price makes participation more feasible for many establishments while still allowing them to offer an affordable meal and memorable experience to guests.

While the food and beverage industry was recently hit hard by the COVID-19 omicron variant, and has been beset by challenges these past two years, Restaurant Week is a time to celebrate our region's culinary creativity, and the people who make it possible.

So as you explore and enjoy 2022's Restaurant Week experience, keep in mind that, like everyone else, restaurant workers are feeling burned out, too, and our extra consideration of their hard work and the hidden stresses they encounter daily is greatly appreciated.

Make dinner reservations early, tip generously and please enjoy Inlander Restaurant Week 2022!



