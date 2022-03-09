Zags men and women win WCC hoops titles Tuesday, and the Big Dance is up next

By

click to enlarge Andrew Nembhard was named WCC tournament MVP after the Zags vanquished Saint Mary's Tuesday night in Las Vegas. - ERICK DOXEY
Erick Doxey
Andrew Nembhard was named WCC tournament MVP after the Zags vanquished Saint Mary's Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday night in Las Vegas the Zags wrapped up an inevitability. Gonzaga was assured to make its 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, win or lose.

There will be no sweating for the Zags between now and Selection Sunday. They’ve been selected, and they’re almost assured to be the top overall seed in the madness of March. Tuesday was just the Zags taking care of business. It was them dispatching a very good team, something they’ll need to do from here on out if they plan to win the national championship.

“Everything we are able to get off against [Saint Mary’s] is hard-earned. That’s what makes this one so sweet. That’s a really, really good team we beat. I’m really proud of our guys especially how we responded after losing the last one [to Saint Mary’s] of the regular season,” head coach Mark Few said after the game.


The top-ranked Zags took on the No. 17-ranked Saint Mary’s Gaels, the second best team in the West Coast Conference, in the WCC tournament final on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, just hours after the Gonzaga women won their own WCC championship against BYU. They faced a team they’ve come to know, and that has come to know them, better than any other in the country. It was a game that was close throughout, and at times a bit scary for Zag fans, but Gonzaga pulled away in the end for an 82-69 victory.

click to enlarge Senior Abby O'Connor and the Zags women beat BYU for the WCC title Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas. - ERICK DOXEY
Erick Doxey
Senior Abby O'Connor and the Zags women beat BYU for the WCC title Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas.

Senior point guard Andrew Nembhard scored a team high 19 points and dished out seven assists with zero turnovers en route to earning WCC Tournament MVP honors. Drew Timme (10 points) and Chet Holmgren (8 points and 8 rebounds) were also named to the all-WCC Tournament team, along with Saint Mary’s Tommy Kuhse and San Francisco’s Khalil Shabazz — two players Gonzaga vanquished on their way to the title.

For Gonzaga, this result is more bragging rights and history-making than anything else. This win didn’t alter their path through March in any way. What it did do, however, was extend their run of dominance. It’s the 20th WCC Tournament championship for the program, all of which have come since the 1994-95 season. It cements a 23rd straight trip to the madness. And it’s a win over an arch-rival, ranked in the top-25. Gonzaga came to Las Vegas favored and they leave unlike most who come to Vegas, as winners.

Now, going forward, they have to find a way to ride and manage the high from this. The Zags won’t play again until next Thursday or Friday, depending on the NCAA Tournament bracket. Selection Sunday, this Sunday, will be when they find out who, when and where they play next. Their path, as the presumptive top seed in the West region, will see them play first in Portland, and should they win two games there, advance to San Francisco. Win in the Bay Area, and they’ll be on to the Final Four in New Orleans. But at this point, nothing is guaranteed. It’s win, or go home.


“It’s quite an accomplishment by this group to be able to go all the way through a season like this and end up with another No. 1 seed. I know sometimes people expect that, but it doesn’t magically happen,” Few said about his team’s performance so far this season.

From here on out, every win will be an accomplishment. Nothing is magically guaranteed. But Tuesday, the Zags showed that they’re as ready as ever.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of Zags , Gonzaga

Zags battle into final Tuesday night against arch-rival Saint Mary's

By Will Maupin

Saint Mary's and Gonzaga face off a third time this season to decide the WCC championship.

Gonzaga is finding the balance between one-and-done stars and player development

By Will Maupin

FROM LEFT: Gonzaga freshmen Hunter Sallis, Chet Holmgren, Nolan Hickman and Kaden Perry.

The Gonzaga-to-NBA pipeline is on full display

By Will Maupin

Current NBA star rookie Jalen Suggs chats with future NBA player and current Zags freshman Chet Holmgren at halftime of Saturday's win over Santa Clara.

Zags rekindle their top rivalry: Saint Mary’s arrives for a big match-up once again

By Will Maupin

Gonzaga meets its main rival Saint Mary's on Saturday in the Kennel.
More »

Latest in Sports

Zags battle into final Tuesday night against arch-rival Saint Mary's

By Will Maupin

Saint Mary's and Gonzaga face off a third time this season to decide the WCC championship.

Move over Celine and Britney: Zags ready to headline in Vegas starting Monday night

By Will Maupin

Mark Few leads the Zags vs a frisky San Francisco squad Monday night.

Looking back and looking ahead as the calendar turns to March for the Zags

By Will Maupin

The parents got the better of the most recent matchup between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.

Gonzaga is finding the balance between one-and-done stars and player development

By Will Maupin

FROM LEFT: Gonzaga freshmen Hunter Sallis, Chet Holmgren, Nolan Hickman and Kaden Perry.
More »
More Sports »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite

Neil Simon's Plaza Suite @ Spokane Civic Theatre

Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through April 3

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • March 3- 9, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation