that the men's basketball game scheduled against Loyola Marymount for Saturday, Jan. 1 has been postponed due to health and safety protocols in place for COVID-19.The school said it is working with Loyola and the West Coast Conference to reschedule, but did not include more details in its announcement.Today's game against San Diego had already been postponed, and both games for the women's team this week had also been postponed due to COVID protocols.The Gonzaga Bulletin reports that the men's team had won the last 24 matchups against Loyola Marymount University.