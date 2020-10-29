Zombies, witches and Adam Sandler: A rundown of the best and worst new horror films you can stream now

click to enlarge Bad Hair

For some of us, horror movie season is a year-round occasion, but our predilection for stories about specters, skeletons and slashers really amps up as soon as the calendar flips to October. Streaming services are lousy with scary movies, but studios have been dropping new Halloween-friendly titles like stray candy wrappers in the last few weeks. So we sifted through the recent glut of horror releases, finding the ones that are scary good and the ones that are just plain boo-ring.

#ALIVE

In this South Korean thriller, an unexplained zombie apocalypse has a lonely young man barricading himself in his third-floor apartment that overlooks the mayhem outside. Just as he's about to lose all hope, he discovers there's another survivor in the building across the way, and the very knowledge of another survivor encourages him to break from his confines.

Worth a stream? If you're a fan of undead narratives or South Korean cinema (and you haven't already seen the superior Train to Busan), then yes. It doesn't reinvent the zombie movie wheel, but it's made with a lot of style by first-time director Il Cho. Streaming on Netflix (NATHAN WEINBENDER)

BAD HAIR

Elle Lorraine stars as Anna, an aspiring TV personality working behind the scenes at a BET-like network but struggles to climb the corporate ladder. When her new boss (Vanessa Williams) suggests she sport a hairstyle that's less, uh, natural, Anna gets a weave that changes more than just her looks, and pretty soon everyone who crosses her path suffers for her beauty.

Worth a stream? Set in 1989, Bad Hair feels like an episode of a horror anthology series from that era. If only it were as long. Writer-director Justin Simien (Dear White People) has a terrific visual eye, but his thorny themes of racial inequality and biased beauty standards eventually get away from him. Streaming on Hulu (NW)

HOST

Hi there, Rob Savage is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Everything looks a little different in the time of COVID-19, including seances. Instead of a circle of hands around a table, a group of friends has to connect via unstable wifi and shaky webcams. Filmed entirely over everyone's favorite video meeting app and clocking just under an hour, Host is an expertly paced exploration of digital communication and paranormal forces.

Worth a stream? Definitely. A swift, inventive contribution to the found footage genre and a cathartic comment on our current isolation. Streaming on Shudder (LAUREN GILMORE)

HUBIE HALLOWEEN

What to say about Hubie Halloween? Fans of old school Adam Sandler will most likely feel right at home, as he plays a familiar character in "Halloween monitor" Hubie Dubois — lovable, stupid, kindhearted and barely comprehensible. This is Sandler at his best, which is, coincidentally, Sandler at his worst. I'll spare you an unimportant storyline, which isn't half as entertaining as the long list of Sandler's friends and family who make up the film's cast: Kevin James in a mullet and aviators, Steve Buscemi as a werewolf, Shaq with a woman's voice.

Worth a stream? It's an hour and 42 minutes of dick jokes, nut shots and farts. It is dumb. But what did you expect? If scary movies aren't your thing, Hubie Halloween is probably an OK alternative. I cracked a smile at least a couple times... I'll give it that. Streaming on Netflix (QUINN WELSCH)

THE OWNERS

You've seen this premise before. Some thugs catch wind of a treasure-filled safe in the cellar of a rich elderly couple's sleepy country house, and so they orchestrate a quick and easy break-in when the homeowners leave for the night. But the old folks return unexpectedly, necessitating a hostage situation, and... well, let's just say the true villains aren't who you think they are.

Worth a stream? With Brit film vets Sylvester McCoy and Rita Tushingham as the sinister septuagenarians, this has the quality of a throwback to a slasher film from an earlier era. It's somewhat predictable in its final moments, but it should generate enough tension to keep you engaged. For rent on Amazon and Google Play (NW)

RANDOM ACTS OF VIOLENCE

As he prepares to end his graphic novel series inspired by a real-life serial killer, an author (Jesse Williams) embarks on a road trip that follows the murderer's spree, hoping it will inspire the final issue. But his trip is marred by a string of gruesome crimes that eerily resemble his own illustrations, forcing him to reconcile not only with his work but with a dark event in his past.

Worth a stream? The movie is extremely violent, so gorehounds should get their fill. But despite its good concept, the various plot strands never really come together, and the third act feels weirdly truncated. Streaming on Shudder (NW)

SCARE ME

Following a power outage, two horror writers played by Aya Cash and writer-director Josh Ruben pass the time by making up spooky but funny stories on the spot and trying to creep the other out. So it's an anthology film of sorts, except the two stars act out everything, leaving all of the horrors up to our imaginations.

Worth a stream? Online reviews suggest some horror fans are enjoying the film's admittedly bold premise. For me, this ran out of gas right out of the starting gate, and too often it felt like I was trapped inside an endless improv exercise with two truly annoying people. Streaming on Shudder (NW)

VAMPIRES VS. THE BRONX

Oz Rodriguez, who cut his teeth (or, should I say, fangs) helming shorts on Saturday Night Live, makes his directorial debut with this allegory about New York City gentrification. A group of kids watch with anguish as a new real estate developer buys up all the landmarks in their predominantly Dominican neighborhood, and they quickly discover there's a reason none of their business deals happen in bright sunlight. What to do? Cue up Blade to learn some slaying skills.

Worth a stream? A little bit Stephen King, a little bit Edgar Wright, it's more derivative than not. But its unpretentious blend of preteen comedy and mostly bloodless vampire action makes for a fun evening. Streaming on Netflix (NW)

THE WITCHES

Roald Dahl's creepy kids novel gets a second feature adaptation courtesy of director Robert Zemeckis, whose bright, synthetic style is sometimes at odds with the material. In 1970s Alabama, an orphan and his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) escape a witch's curse at a seaside resort hotel, just in time for a conference led by the vicious, kid-hating grand high witch (Anne Hathaway).

Worth a stream? It starts off fine but ends up feeling like a plastic reproduction of Nicolas Roeg's 1990 version of The Witches, which is streaming on Netflix and is the far superior telling of this story. See that instead. Streaming on HBO Max (NW)

THE WOLF OF SNOW HOLLOW

Someone — or something — is mutilating young women in a Utah ski resort village, leaving behind little evidence beyond giant paw prints and clumps of fur. The sheriff's deputy (writer-director Jim Cummings), a divorcee who has problems with both rage and alcohol, is on the case, determined to debunk the prevailing theory that the town has a werewolf problem.

Worth a stream? Though Cummings makes a better filmmaker than a leading man, his visual sense is sharp and his script hurtles along with some solid twists. And any movie that features a final performance from the late, great Robert Forster can't be all bad. For rent on Amazon and Google Play (NW) ♦