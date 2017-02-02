February 02, 2017 News & Comment » Comment

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Comments (1)
Share

Readers react to Inlander coverage of the Spokane Women's March 

Letters to the Editor

click to enlarge Thousands turned out for Spokane's march. - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • Thousands turned out for Spokane's march.

Readers continue to react to the outpouring of support for the Women's March on Spokane; here are comments on our story recapping the event from the Jan. 26 issue:

Isaac Jack Jr.: What do you feel has been accomplished here in Spokane? Increased equality and respect are common ground. What helps? I know I keep [my] ear to the ground regarding law enforcement brutality and profiling.

Allie Rawlins: I've seen a lot of people asking what the march was about. While standing in line to enter the convention center, my friends and I took our sign around and asked people to write what they were marching for on the back. I liked the idea of showcasing the multitude of issues that brought so many out that day. A lot of critics are trying to narrow it down to one or two things, but we marched for everyone that day. The love and inclusion could be felt by everyone there.

Willie Streeter: Not being smart what rights are women losing?

Angela Dickey: Donald Trump just signed an executive order to cut federal funding for abortions. We are losing safe abortions and I'm pretty sure he's coming after birth control, too.

Virginia Rhodes Korn: By de-funding Planned Parenthood, women are losing the right to affordable health care, birth control, and mammograms. Women still don't earn equal pay for equal work. By cutting funding for battered women's shelters, abused women are forced to live with their abusers or try to escape with their kids and go into hiding. They need protection.

Dean Lambson: Oh look! Another man who likes to tell women how to live their lives because of his belief in a 2,000-year-old comic book written by a bunch of men that didn't know where the sun went at night. If you don't believe in abortions, then don't get one, but you don't get to call yourself "pro-life" when you vote to cut funding to the child's food, housing and healthcare benefits. You aren't pro-life, you are pro-birth. ♦

Tags:

  • Pin It

More Comment »

Latest in Comment

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Ric Gendron: Salish Stories

Ric Gendron: Salish Stories @ Spokane Art School

Mondays-Fridays, 5-9 p.m. Continues through March 31

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Most Commented On

  • The Landed and the White

    How Americans followed tradition when they voted for Trump
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Not Backing Down

    The Trump administration's regressive policies won't outweigh the progressive values embodied by our city and state
    • by Rick Eichstaedt
    • Jan 5, 2017
  • More »

Top Tags in
News & Comment

briefs

green zone

marijuana

Comment

EDUCATION

Readers also liked…

  • To Kill the Black Snake

  • To Kill the Black Snake

    Historic all-tribes protest at Standing Rock is meant to stop the destruction of the earth for all
    • by Tara Dowd
    • Sep 8, 2016
  • Patrolling While Black

  • Patrolling While Black

    Gordon Grant's nearly 30 years as a Spokane cop have been affected by race, but that's not the whole story
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Jul 8, 2015
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation