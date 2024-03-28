Best Of

Best Architect or Architecture Firm

Uptic Studios

By

click to enlarge Best Architect or Architecture Firm
Courtesy photo
Uptic designs modern homes and commercial spaces.

Matthew and Julie Collins founded Uptic Studios on April 1, 2010.

"All good decisions are made on April 1, right?" Matthew says with a chuckle. "But yeah, literally it was Julie and I in our basement for the first couple of years... We've been steadily growing ever since."

Arriving at the office-in-the-basement stage 14 years ago was already the culmination of a winding journey for the multi-talented pair, who met at Gonzaga Prep. After graduation, Julie studied (and got a degree in) special education from Gonzaga University, while Matthew went off to study business at Santa Clara University.

His summer job back home in Spokane changed the course of their lives.

"I was a barista at the Park Bench in Manito Park, and the dean of architecture at WSU would come in the mornings and have an espresso and I'd sit down and talk to him about it," Matthew says. Those conversations sparked his creativity, and he soon transferred to WSU, where he earned a degree in architecture.

He and Julie got married, started a family and moved to Seattle, where Julie was a teacher and Matthew worked in a big architecture firm. After a rainy 10-month stretch on Bainbridge Island, both were ready for a change.

A move to Savannah, Georgia, allowed Matthew to both work as an architect and study product design at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Meanwhile, Julie began honing her natural talents for design, styling and photography before the couple returned to Spokane to start their firm. She later returned to school for a degree in interior design and is now leading Uptic Curated, specializing in "procurement," which is the design term for selecting everything that's not attached to the interior of a space, such as furniture and art.

"Uptic Studios is kind of the ultimate design challenge," says Matthew.

"It's about people, it's about community, it's about the love of design, it's about elevating the human experience," adds Julie.

Uptic Studios' contemporary residential and commercial designs strive to meet both aesthetic and functional needs for their clients, while employing cutting-edge building strategies.

"We're working to figure out how to reduce energy consumption and really make buildings as efficient as possible," Matthew says. For example, Uptic designed the South Perry District's net-zero, modular BlockHouse development, which opened in late 2020.

Last fall, Uptic — now including more than 20 employees — moved into a newly renovated HQ in a historic East Sprague building, a long way from their basement origins.

On an early spring day, the open space is flooded by natural light, enlivened by the current installation of colorful paintings by Neicy Frey and desks dotted with vases of blooming daffodils.

"We're just getting started. This is the launchpad for this company to go further," says Matthew. "Uptick is a financial term meaning 'to increase in value.' As designers, we feel like we want to be adding value to whatever we're doing or we shouldn't be at the table."

2nd PLACE: HDG Architecture
3rd PLACE: Fusion Architecture
NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: Architects West, Coeur d'Alene

Tags

Previous: Best of Home & Services
Next: Best Custom Countertops

Best of Home & Services

Best of Home & Services

Best Custom Countertops

By Anne McGregor

Best Custom Countertops

Best of Home & Services

Best of Home & Services

North Idaho's Best Home Decor Shop

By Renée Sande

North Idaho's Best Home Decor Shop
More »

A family home on Five Mile Prairie is built to welcome plenty of family and friends

By Anne McGregor

A family home on Five Mile Prairie is built to welcome plenty of family and friends

Spokane's legacy of 'modern' architecture is everywhere you look — here are seven examples that should be protected and celebrated

By Madison Pearson

Spokane's legacy of 'modern' architecture is everywhere you look — here are seven examples that should be protected and celebrated

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

The architecture that shaped Spokane

By Wilson Criscione

The Architecture that Shaped Spokane
More »
Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt

Riverfront Park Easter Egg Hunt @ Riverfront Park

Sat., March 30, 10-11 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation