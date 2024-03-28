click to enlarge Anne McGregor photo

NW Granite owner Eugene Chornenky has been helping customers outfit their kitchens for more than a dozen years. And it's easy to get excited about designing a kitchen if you take a stroll through the bustling showroom that includes numerous full-scale kitchen models featuring a variety of countertops and cabinets, from traditional options to contemporary European styles.

Though the shop has "granite" in its name and offers a large array of slab stones for people to choose among, Chornenky says more customers are now opting for manufactured stones from Cambria, Silestone, Caesarstone, Dekton and others.

"It's maintenance free... it's not stain proof, but it's stain resistant, way more than granite or marble," he notes.

And all the manufactured products are easy to peruse.

"We've designed our showroom in a gallery style so people don't have to shuffle through slabs," Chornenky says. "They can just walk through, and they don't have to take samples from racks."

The process of getting countertops is easy and speedy for customers: NW Granite's team takes measurements at the home, creates a template and then fabricates the counters, all within five to seven business days. As for installation, "It depends on the size of the kitchen, but two to three hours we're in and out," says Chornenky.

NW Granite doesn't just sell countertops, though. There's a broad range of cabinetry, including contemporary and traditional door styles in various wood and paint finishes. Chornenky has news for those trying to end the domination of the white kitchen. "Old Faithful is white shaker. You can mix and match everything with white."

As for why he thinks Inlander readers chose NW Granite, Chornenky thinks it's their service that has created loyal, often repeat customers.

"We want people not to just find us on Google or something, but refer us to their friends, to their family. We have a lot of customers who, we did their kitchens 10 or 15 years ago and now they moved... and they're coming back."

2nd PLACE: Mario and Son

3rd PLACE: Capaul Stoneworks

NORTH IDAHO'S BEST: FloForm Countertops, Post Falls