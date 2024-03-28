click to enlarge Yellow Goat Studio photo Go for the Festival at Sandpoint, stay for everything else.

There isn't a single reason to visit Sandpoint; there are countless ones. Shopping, dining, dancing, and doing something outdoors are all reasons to love this North Idaho resort town, which is also home to several unique annual events.

If it's summertime, a quintessential Sandpoint event is the annual 11-day outdoor musical extravaganza known as FESTIVAL AT SANDPOINT, which won best Sandpoint community/arts event in this year's Inlander's Best of the Inland Northwest Readers Poll.

"The spirit of the Festival is so unique in that it unites people from all walks of life," says Executive Director Ali Baranski. "Whether you are reuniting with old friends or just enjoying the shared experience of live music with strangers, you can't help but feel the magic of the Festival and the community."

In addition to a wide range of musical acts — confirmed performers for 2024 include Jason Mraz & the Superband and Blues Traveler — the outdoor festival features a tasty lineup of food vendors.

"The selection will include cuisines from across the globe, with something for every palate, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options," Baranski says.

Looking for a place to pre-funk (or post-funk) your Festival experience? Sandpoint is awash in options, including two spots that tied for first place in this year's readers' poll for best craft cocktails. The 219 LOUNGE has been a go-to for good times going on nine decades (yes, really), while right around the corner, 113 MAIN offers both craft cocktails and a carefully curated food menu.

Both are family-owned and, not coincidentally, the family members who own them are related. Longtime restaurateur Mel Dick has turned the 219-er, as it's known, into a hotspot for live music, drinks and dancing, while his son, Justin Dick (who also owns Sandpoint's Trinity at City Beach) has transformed the historic building at 113 Main St. into a treasured destination for sophisticated yet casual dining.

If your best buzz comes from something other than alcohol, Sandpoint has options in that category, too. Even though coffee is one consumable that could easily be created at home, poured into a travel mug and made into a mobile beverage, JITTERZ ESPRESSO COFFEE provides more than just a cuppa joe, says co-owner Laura Quast.

"People know when you go to any Jitterz locations you're going to get consistency," says Quast, who in 2006 opened the first of 14 Jitterz stands throughout North Idaho with her husband, Jason.

Other reasons to seek out Jitterz include a daily special — they're known for their hand-blended granitas, Quast says — a four-hour daily happy hour when drinks are $3 or under, and, of course, service with a smile.

"Making people's day ... that's our goal," Quast says.

Beyond beverages, Sandpoint also boasts so many food venues, you could dine there for months and not have the same meal twice.

Situated just steps from both the lake and downtown Sandpoint, SECOND AVENUE PIZZA has been a favorite for more than 20 years. Some menu items pay tribute to local landmarks like the Schweitzer Ski Flake, while others have earned a reputation for over-the-top ingredients and deliciousness, like the hefty, 7-pound Juke Box Special.

Just across the river in Ponderay, FARMHOUSE KITCHEN BBQ takes this year's first place honors for best barbecue. Mouthwatering options include slow-smoked brisket, pork or brined turkey breast with choice of sauce and sides. Order in and enjoy your meal inside Farmhouse's stylish, modern dining room. Or place a family-style order to-go, such as for you and up to a dozen of your friends planning to "meat up" for a perfectly pleasing day in Sandpoint.

BEST COMMUNITY/ARTS EVENT

1st PLACE: The Festival at Sandpoint

2nd PLACE: Pend Oreille Arts Council's Arts & Crafts Fair

3rd PLACE: Schweitzer Fall Fest

BEST CRAFT COCKTAILS

1st PLACE: 113 Main; 219 Lounge (tie)

2nd PLACE: Crow's Bench, Schweitzer

3rd PLACE: Trinity at City Beach

BEST DRIVE-THRU COFFEE

1st PLACE: Jitterz Espresso Coffee, Sandpoint

2nd PLACE: Kessa's Coffee, Ponderay

3rd PLACE: The Brim Coffee Shop, Ponderay

BEST PIZZA

1st PLACE: Second Avenue Pizza

2nd PLACE: Powder Hound Pizza, Sandpoint and Schweitzer

3rd PLACE: Savory Neighborhood Grill

BEST BBQ

1st PLACE: Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ, Ponderay

2nd PLACE: Smokesmith Bar-B-Cue, Sandpoint

3rd PLACE: Sweet Lou's, Ponderay