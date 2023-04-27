Question of the Week

BRIELLE DILLON

Pretty safe. I mostly walk around closer to campus, and since I'm up at Whitworth, it's a little less busy. I will say walking anywhere on North Division is hard just because it's so busy and the crosswalks are kind of few and far between.















The last town I was in had a population of 76 people. I pay way more attention to my environment than most people from here.





















BRIGIT WENDT

In terms of the cars? I think mostly safe.

Have you ever had any 'Oh crap' moments or close calls?

Yeah, a couple but not super often.

















RICK PENCA

I can feel safe, but I exercise extreme caution. I won't walk just because I have the right of way.

Do you usually check and make sure the driver's looking?

Yeah, I try to. I notice that in front of the library there, that's a really bad intersection.











CHELSEA STILTZ

I'm actually not downtown very often. Most places I feel okay.

Is there anything drivers should do to make things a little safer for people out walking?

I'd say maybe just considering people with disabilities or older folks who are crossing and they don't cross as fast.







INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL