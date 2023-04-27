Question of the Week

BRIELLE DILLON
Pretty safe. I mostly walk around closer to campus, and since I'm up at Whitworth, it's a little less busy. I will say walking anywhere on North Division is hard just because it's so busy and the crosswalks are kind of few and far between.
The last town I was in had a population of 76 people. I pay way more attention to my environment than most people from here.
BRIGIT WENDT
In terms of the cars? I think mostly safe.
Have you ever had any 'Oh crap' moments or close calls?
Yeah, a couple but not super often.
RICK PENCA
I can feel safe, but I exercise extreme caution. I won't walk just because I have the right of way.
Do you usually check and make sure the driver's looking?
Yeah, I try to. I notice that in front of the library there, that's a really bad intersection.
CHELSEA STILTZ
I'm actually not downtown very often. Most places I feel okay.
Is there anything drivers should do to make things a little safer for people out walking?
I'd say maybe just considering people with disabilities or older folks who are crossing and they don't cross as fast.
INTERVIEWS BY SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL