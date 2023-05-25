Question of the Week

Where's your favorite outdoor spot close to where you live?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

KENDRA DINNIE

We really like walking around Plante's Ferry.

What are some outdoors-y things you wish we had more of in Spokane?

I wish there were some smaller areas close to work that I could sit downtown. The park's great, but it's about a 15-minute walk and by the time I'm done with my lunch, it's a little bit farther.


click to enlarge Question of the Week

JANELLE DRAPESA

Riverfront Park.

What do you enjoy about the outdoors in Spokane?

I love the weather, it's beautiful. You can wear sweaters and not sweat, and even at 80 degrees and 85 degrees it still feels pretty good.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

MARCIA POLITOVICH

I live in Liberty Lake.

In general, what's your favorite outdoor space in Spokane?

Hiking spaces. Saltese, Antoine Peak, we like to bike around too. The Centennial Trail.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

DAVID KOLE

Probably here. I really enjoy coming out here and walking around here and hanging out with friends.

Are there any outdoors things you wish you saw more of in Spokane?

It's progressed quite a bit. It's gotten a lot bigger; they've added a lot of stuff in Riverfront Park.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

REBECCA CHEEK

The Glenrose trail.

What are your favorite things to do outdoors as well?

Walking or hiking, camping, skiing.

Is there anything that you kind of wish you saw more of outdoors in Spokane?

Dog parks, which they're working on.



INTERVIEWS BY SUMMER SANDSTROM
5/18/2022, RIVERFRONT PARK

