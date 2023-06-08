Question of the Week

MEGS HALEY



Asper A. Gus, just because it's funny and I love asparagus.

Who's your favorite local drag performer?

Freedom Rights. She's incredible. She knows how to draw in a crowd, her lip syncing is always perfect, and she's like six feet tall and can do a cartwheel off the stage in six inch heels. She performs here, she's our resident drag queen.







SHERRY SANDERS

Icicle Lightning, because I run hot and cold.

Who's your favorite local drag performer?

Nova Kaine.

How are you celebrating Pride?

Some friends, some drinks. Just dancing — definitely dancing.







ERICA JO NORRIS

I'm actually doing drag for the very first time tonight. I've wanted to do this my whole life, that's why I come here. I don't have a set stage name, but I'm thinking something like Electric Eric.



















MICHALA WARREN

Probably Salty Mike. Because my name is the feminine version of Michael, which is my dad's name.

Do you have a favorite local drag queen?

I do. One of my really good friends growing up is actually an up-and-coming drag queen and he goes by Gingivitis. He's out of Astoria, Oregon.











WHIT JESTER

Fruit Rollup.

How are you celebrating Pride?

I'm going to the Queer Art Walk, and I'm going to the Pride Festival. I'm on a panel.

What's the panel about?

It's for youth who want to come ask questions of somebody [in the queer community].





INTERVIEWS BY CHEY SCOTT