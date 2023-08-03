Question of the Week

NOAH PASINO
Sourdough.
Have you ever tried making bread at home?
No, but my dad does a lot. I've seen him do it, and it's such a process. I'm too busy to even try.
CECILIA McGOWAN
It's sourdough for me.
Where from?
The Grain Shed. Culture Classic, it's called. It's a classic.
MELISSA PARKER
I like sourdough.
Have you ever tried making bread at home?
Oh yes. It's really a lovely way to ground yourself in being home. I like to garden while the dough is fermenting.
RUSSELL NEFF
Sourdough.
What's your favorite local bakery?
I have three: The Grain Shed, Chaps and Twenty-Seventh Heaven.
MADDIE NEFF
I like sourdough, too. I promise I'm not just copying!
It's a fan-favorite today.
INTERVIEWS BY BEN VANDEHEY