NOAH PASINO

Sourdough.

Have you ever tried making bread at home?

No, but my dad does a lot. I've seen him do it, and it's such a process. I'm too busy to even try.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

CECILIA McGOWAN

It's sourdough for me.

Where from?

The Grain Shed. Culture Classic, it's called. It's a classic.







click to enlarge Question of the Week

MELISSA PARKER

I like sourdough.

Have you ever tried making bread at home?

Oh yes. It's really a lovely way to ground yourself in being home. I like to garden while the dough is fermenting.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

RUSSELL NEFF

Sourdough.

What's your favorite local bakery?

I have three: The Grain Shed, Chaps and Twenty-Seventh Heaven.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

MADDIE NEFF

I like sourdough, too. I promise I'm not just copying!

It's a fan-favorite today.










INTERVIEWS BY BEN VANDEHEY
7/28/23, THE GRAIN SHED

