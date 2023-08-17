Question of the Week

What do you think Hillyard will look like in 20 years?

JESSICA ARMSTRONG

I expect it'll be like Spokane downtown used to be — really poppin', really lively... I hope that the fresh businesses will bring some more awareness in the city. It's a tough area, they need some resources and some help. Hopefully this inspires more of that and people are paying attention to the area and it gets cleaned up.






CONNIE SPITZ

A happy community spot where many folks could just enjoy the neighborhood. The new buildings here are nice to see.

What is your favorite business around here?

Derailer Coffee. The crew that works here, they're always nice, they always remember who you are. They enjoy their craft.



SUSAN HESS

I'm hoping all the buildings will be filled with small shops, full of fun treasures that we still have today... I really see that it has improved for the last 21 years that I've owned my business [Market Street Antiques]. It's gonna be a destination place, a place that people will come spend the evening.






GABRIEL CAZENAVETTE

I'd like to see it looking a lot like South Perry; it's one of my favorite neighborhoods in Spokane. A lot of small-business focused, a lot of multifamily housing, a more walkable neighborhood.

What is your favorite business around here?

I've lived in Hillyard for a few years here, so I know the area. The Bad Seed I think is really incredible... really a great vibe in there.


CASSY BROOKS

Like a whole new town, really. I hope [Hillyard] holds a lot of the historical value that they've kept so far. But it's definitely a work in progress right now — they've made a lot of changes.

What is your favorite business around here?

Probably right now, the Red Dragon, because they have great food and great service.



INTERVIEWS BY SYLVIA DAVIDOW
8/10/23, MARKET STREET

