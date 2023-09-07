Question of the Week

MEL TOTH

Way too many of them, but I’m really enjoying queer history lately.

What’s your favorite part about reading queer history?

It’s silenced a lot in the past so finding books that are either firsthand accounts or are digging up that hidden history is really exciting.













TRICIA KIEHN

Lately I’ve been into really thin fantasy books and speculative fiction, kinda moving into science fiction.

What do you recommend?

I just read The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo.



















ABBIE NEUENSCHWANDER

I like historical fiction.

What do you like about the genre?

I like that it’s something that actually happened, but the story is more detailed.

Do you have any recommendations?

All the Light We Cannot See and Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr.











REY NEUENSCHWANDER

Horror and weird biographies.

What’s the weirdest biography you’ve read?

Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard is a really weird one. It has a lot to do with the failure of medicine in the early 1900s and how that killed [U.S. President James A. Garfield].















LAUREN PEARCE

I don’t even know, I feel like lately I’ve just been reading to my kids. However, I just read Jane Eyre by Charlotte Brontë for a book club and loved it.

Do you have a favorite book to read to your kids?

We read all the normal stuff, like the Dragon Masters series by Tracey West.













