Question of the Week

JESS BOTTA



I like the moose of the Seattle Mariners. That guy is funny. He has a funny nose, and he just seems so furry. And I think that if I were to be him, I feel like it would be really cozy in the suit.



















MICHELE KELLY

I think I would dress up as spaghetti and meatballs just for the food industry because who doesn't love spaghetti and meatballs? And there is that children's song that goes, "On top of spaghetti all covered with cheese, I lost my poor meatball when somebody sneezed." And I have dressed up as spaghetti and meatballs for Halloween before.













KATE ANDERSON

I would want to dress up as the duck from the University of Oregon. When I was in high school, I performed color guard, and their stadium is really fun to perform in, so I have always really liked them. Also, who wouldn't want to dress up as a duck?

















LANAE McDERMOTT

I would want to dress up as Ronald McDonald so I can terrorize small children. He is one that comes to mind because I know how frightened people can be of clowns.



















DAVI KAPLAN-GOMEZ

I would probably have to say Ralphie, the buffalo mascot for the University of Colorado Boulder, because he is very fast and a crowd favorite. I also think it is fun that he is a live buffalo, so it would be fun to dress up as him.

















INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE