Question of the Week

If you could dress as any mascot, who would it be?

click to enlarge Question of the Week

click to enlarge Question of the Week

JESS BOTTA

I like the moose of the Seattle Mariners. That guy is funny. He has a funny nose, and he just seems so furry. And I think that if I were to be him, I feel like it would be really cozy in the suit.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

MICHELE KELLY

I think I would dress up as spaghetti and meatballs just for the food industry because who doesn't love spaghetti and meatballs? And there is that children's song that goes, "On top of spaghetti all covered with cheese, I lost my poor meatball when somebody sneezed." And I have dressed up as spaghetti and meatballs for Halloween before.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

KATE ANDERSON

I would want to dress up as the duck from the University of Oregon. When I was in high school, I performed color guard, and their stadium is really fun to perform in, so I have always really liked them. Also, who wouldn't want to dress up as a duck?







click to enlarge Question of the Week

LANAE McDERMOTT

I would want to dress up as Ronald McDonald so I can terrorize small children. He is one that comes to mind because I know how frightened people can be of clowns.








click to enlarge Question of the Week

DAVI KAPLAN-GOMEZ

I would probably have to say Ralphie, the buffalo mascot for the University of Colorado Boulder, because he is very fast and a crowd favorite. I also think it is fun that he is a live buffalo, so it would be fun to dress up as him.







INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE
9/20/23, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING COMPANY

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

College sports in general, and WSU in particular, needs a Teddy Roosevelt-style intervention

By Michael Baumgartner

College sports in general, and WSU in particular, needs a Teddy Roosevelt-style intervention

Readers respond to Nate Sanford's cover story about Spokane's most notorious intersection, Second and Division

Readers respond to Nate Sanford's cover story about Spokane's most notorious intersection, Second and Division

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Let's hear it for the things that kept us alive in 2020

By Chelsea Martin

Let's hear it for the things that kept us alive in 2020
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All Comment

Things To Do

Mountainfilm On Tour

Mountainfilm On Tour @ Garland Theater

Thu., Sept. 28, 7-9:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 28- 4, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation