Question of the Week

PAIGE FRANKLIN
Nope. I just moved to Spokane four or five months ago.
If you had the chance to go to a game, would you take it?
Oh definitely. It's something I look forward to doing in the future if I can.
ANTHONY PETTIT
I don't have the ability to get them. It's a lottery system, and I don't have that kind of luck.
If you got lucky enough, would you go?
My family and I are die-hard Zags fans, so absolutely I would.
CRYSTAL TRUEDSON
Nope.
Are you aware of how hard the tickets are to get?
No — are they? I knew they were popular, but I didn't know they were hard to get, necessarily!
NATALIE HUNTSMAN
Yes!
How did you get the tickets?
I'm a Gonzaga student.
CARSON SCALLEN
Yes, I have.
How did you get the tickets?
I'm a student there, but I was working the game. I do videography.
10/29/2023, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE