Question of the Week

PAIGE FRANKLIN

Nope. I just moved to Spokane four or five months ago.

If you had the chance to go to a game, would you take it?

Oh definitely. It's something I look forward to doing in the future if I can.













ANTHONY PETTIT

I don't have the ability to get them. It's a lottery system, and I don't have that kind of luck.

If you got lucky enough, would you go?

My family and I are die-hard Zags fans, so absolutely I would.













CRYSTAL TRUEDSON

Nope.

Are you aware of how hard the tickets are to get?

No — are they? I knew they were popular, but I didn't know they were hard to get, necessarily!















NATALIE HUNTSMAN

Yes!

How did you get the tickets?

I'm a Gonzaga student.

















CARSON SCALLEN

Yes, I have.

How did you get the tickets?

I'm a student there, but I was working the game. I do videography.













10/29/2023, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE