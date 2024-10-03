A guide for first-time fairgoers to enjoy everything a local renaissance faire has to offer

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Spokane Renaissance Faire Step back in time to the early 1500s.

Old folktales warned of the perils of stumbling into the fae realm, where the rules are foreign, strict and unspoken. Any misstep could result in waking up with seven years gone or the loss of something precious to you.

Though there are few fae myths about Spokane and no fairy rings in Riverfront Park to stumble into, for just two days in October, a mystical world of knights and queens, fairies and mermaids appears, sprawled across a field in Colbert: the Spokane Renaissance Faire.

For the unindoctrinated, attending a renaissance faire may be alluring but seem just as intimidating and alien as the fairy forests of myth. When I invited my parents to join me at a faire for the first time, they were full of questions and anxieties: "What do I wear?" "Are tennis shoes fine?" "Can I bring my dog?" "What do I even do there?"

As a renaissance faire enthusiast (I've been to three faires in the last 11 months, sewed my own costumes and binge-watched the recent HBO docuseries Ren Faire), I know all the answers and all the tips and tricks to ensure that a first trip to any faire is full of mirth, magic and mead — not anxieties.

First, the costume, or "garb," as some ren faire performers call it. There will be people in full suits of armor, elaborately constructed dresses and fantastical looks straight out of a movie, but don't let this scare you away.

Putting together the perfect look for your first faire can be as simple as one trip to a thrift store for the staples: flowy pants or a layered skirt, a billowy shirt and a corset or a vest. Searching for earth tones and natural fabrics like cotton or silk will help you fit the faire aesthetics. Accessorizing with multiple belts, bangles, costume jewelry, hairpins and brooches can help take your look to the next level. If you're crafty, there's plenty of easy, Pinterest-able options for leveling up your look, like sewing brocade trims onto your pieces or making crowns out of plastic headbands, zip ties and paint.

When it comes to shoes, any frequent faire goer will tell you the same thing: Prioritize comfort, and don't wear sandals. Terrain at faires is frequently uneven and dusty, and you want to be having a good time, not thinking about how much your feet hurt.

Many regular faire attendees have a ritual of starting with an incredibly basic look and then adding or upgrading pieces by buying one new item from the artisans selling garb at each faire they attend. So if you have a good time at your first faire, there's room to start a tradition that lets you see how far you've come without breaking the bank.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Spokane Rennaissance Faire

Once you have a comfortable costume, prepping for faire gets a lot easier. Some tips: Always buy your tickets in advance (the Spokane Renaissance Faire sold out of door tickets last year), bring cash (many vendors don't take cards because of a lack of wi-fi) and wear sunscreen. If the rules of your particular faire allow outside food and drink, it's smart to bring water and snacks, so you can stay hydrated and spend your cash on things you can't get elsewhere.

It's best to head to the faire early in the day, if you can swing it. The lines to park and enter the grounds can get long during early afternoon. Once you get inside the gates, it can be overwhelming with hordes of people, rows of booths, and demonstrations and performances happening at multiple locations.

The best move for those prone to being overwhelmed is to grab a map and a schedule of events, or snap a picture of these two things and find a quiet corner to make a plan of attack. Decide which events you want to go to — definitely make sure to catch one of the jousts — and set alarms on your phone or watch to remind you when they are, because just like in the fae realm, time can fly at the faire.

While you're waiting for the joust or the magic show you wanted to see, peruse the artisan vendors to get a new piece of garb, a hand-forged weapon, a terrarium full of crystals or a glass-blown perfume bottle. Expect heftier price tags — most of the artisans make their wares from scratch. Some vendors offer services, too, like massages, tarot card readings or hand-drawn portraits, which can make for a meaningful experience. You can also learn something new at the faire. Demonstrations of falconry or blacksmithing are frequently presented.

Don't forget to make time to drink some mead if you're over 21, and honestly, skip the giant turkey legs — they're always dry and incredibly messy.

My final recommendation is to go with friends, but if none of yours are lured by the siren call of the faire, don't fear — most fairegoers I've met have been incredibly friendly and willing to share a conversation, a drink or a bench at the joust! ♦

SPOKANE RENAISSANCE FAIRE

Organized by the Spokane Entertainers Guild, the Spokane Renaissance Faire has something for diehard fairegoers and fantasy first-timers alike, whether your speed is chilling at one of two beer gardens or catching a joust by the Seattle Knights. The two-day event schedule is packed with performances by local artists and out-of-town folks traveling the ren faire circuit, but some of the local highlights include performances of Much Ado About Nothing by the Spokane Shakespeare Society and demonstrations of fighting techniques by the Northwest Shield Wall. There are even activities for younger adventurers: Sit down for storytime with Wotan the Fairysmasher or a sing-along with mermaids at the Gossamer Glade. (ERIN SELLERS)

Oct. 5-6, Sat-Sun from 10 am-5 pm • $15-$35 (group rates available) • Lazy K Ranch • 5906 E. Woolard Rd., Colbert • spokanerenfaire.com

MORE REGIONAL REN FAIRES!

Early June 2025 • Bonner County Fairgrounds, 4203 N Boyer Rd.



Sat, Oct. 12 from 10 am-7 pm, free admissionValley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave.

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire

Late July to late August, 2025 (five weekends)

Towne of Merriwick, 18601 Sky Meadows Lane, Snohomish

washingtonfaire.com