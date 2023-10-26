Spooky historic tours, a theatrical change of scenery; plus, new music!

A SPINE-TINGLING TOUR

If you're looking for a fun, leisurely activity to get pumped up for the spookiest day of the year, look no further than the Spokane Public Library's self-guided HAUNTED DOWNTOWN WALKING TOUR! This tour gives you a taste of some of Spokane's best ghost stories — some are more well-known while others are pure speculation. Walk by the city's supposedly haunted buildings and read about their eerie history with the help of an interactive map created by library staff. Did you know that employees at the Old Spaghetti Factory have reported seeing ghosts in the train car booth? Have a blast walking around, but don't anger the specters. You might get a flying meatball to the head. Find the map at spokanelibrary.org/2021/10/haunted-downtown-walking-tour/. (MADISON PEARSON)

ON THE MOVE

Since 1996, the BLUE DOOR THEATRE has brought laughter and creativity to the community from its home in the Garland District. But as the theater continues to grow, with increasing numbers of kids and adults attending its shows and classes — plus the recent opening of its new Spokane School of Improv — it's time for a change of scenery. Early next year, the Blue Door Theatre is relocating to downtown's historic milk bottle-shaped building on Cedar Street and Fourth Avenue. Plans for the new space include a 90-seat main stage and a 50-seat black-box theater, compared to the Garland location's 69-seat theater. The Blue Door is hoping to raise $200,000 to help cover construction expenses; donations can be made at bluedoortheatre.org. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Oct. 27.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS, JENNY FROM THEBES. Singer-songwriter John Darnielle composes his first sequel — a rock opera based on a character from 2002's All Hail West Texas. Judging by the new songs the band played at its recent stop at the Fox, the LP has plenty of rich storytelling and bangers.

PAWS, PAWS. The wildly underrated Scottish melodic indie punk outfit reconvenes and returns to the raw DIY production of PAWS' roots on the group's fifth full-length record.

SHABAZZ PALACES, ROBED IN RARENESS. The always-progressive and spacey Seattle hip-hop outfit returns with a dark, more minimalist mini-LP, as if it's exploring the sonic space that exists between black constellations. (SETH SOMMERFELD)