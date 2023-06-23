Julian Strawther by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft, while Drew Timme and Malachi Smith go undrafted

Julian also gets to stay out west, closer to both Spokane and his hometown of Las Vegas. And job security wise, being a first round pick, he's guaranteed at least a two-year contract at over $2 million per season (with team options for third and fourth years).
While it was a great night for one Zag (who also got on-site support from former teammate and fellow first rounder Jalen Suggs), it was less ideal for the other two Zags who had their name in the Draft. To nobody surprise (well maybe the always oblivious Greg Heister was shocked), both Gonzaga legend Drew Timme and transfer Zag guard Malachi Smith went undrafted. Timme wasn't the only big collegiate name to not hear his name called, joining the likes of Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, UConn center Adama Sanogo and Arizona power forward Azuolas Tubelis.
In better news for those two GU alumni, both signed Exhibit 10 deals with NBA teams after the draft concluded. These type of NBA contracts are guaranteed minimum salary deals that allow teams to convert them into NBA minimum contacts, two-way deals (where I player can play for the team's developmental G League squad or the main team) or cut the player without punishment. Basically, it locks them into a team's Summer League squad.
Timme signed an Exhibit 10 with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Smith inked a deal with the Portland Trailblazers.
You can watch Strawther, Timme and Smith start their pro basketball careers during the NBA Summer League, which runs July 7-17. Games air on ESPN, ESPNU, and NBA TV.