Julian Strawther by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Draft, while Drew Timme and Malachi Smith go undrafted

All three former Zags will take the court in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

Erick Doxey photo
Julian Strawther has plenty of reasons to smile after getting drafted by the Nuggets.
Only one Gonzaga Bulldog heard his name called at last night's 2023 NBA Draft. That man is Julian Strawther. The clutch-shooting Zags wing is headed to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, who selected him with the 29th pick in the 1st round.

It's hard to imagine a more ideal landing spot for Strawther. He'll join the world champs, where he won't be relied on to make a huge contribution from Day 1. He'll also get to play with the best player in the world — who also happens to be the best guy at making his teammates better — Serbian center and 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokić. With the weapons the Nuggets have on their roster, and Jokić's absurd passing skills, Strawther should get a ton of wide open shots when he sees the floor.

Julian also gets to stay out west, closer to both Spokane and his hometown of Las Vegas. And job security wise, being a first round pick, he's guaranteed at least a two-year contract at over $2 million per season (with team options for third and fourth years).
While it was a great night for one Zag (who also got on-site support from former teammate and fellow first rounder Jalen Suggs), it was less ideal for the other two Zags who had their name in the Draft. To nobody surprise (well maybe the always oblivious Greg Heister was shocked), both Gonzaga legend Drew Timme and transfer Zag guard Malachi Smith went undrafted. Timme wasn't the only big collegiate name to not hear his name called, joining the likes of Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, UConn center Adama Sanogo and Arizona power forward Azuolas Tubelis.

In better news for those two GU alumni, both signed Exhibit 10 deals with NBA teams after the draft concluded.  These type of NBA contracts are guaranteed minimum salary deals that allow teams to convert them into NBA minimum contacts, two-way deals (where I player can play for the team's developmental G League squad or the main team) or cut the player without punishment. Basically, it locks them into a team's Summer League squad.

Timme signed an Exhibit 10 with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Smith inked a deal with the Portland Trailblazers.

You can watch Strawther, Timme and Smith start their pro basketball careers during the NBA Summer League, which runs July 7-17. Games air on ESPN, ESPNU, and NBA TV.

