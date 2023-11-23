Maybe there will be a sequel to the saga of the struggle for the soul of the Pacific Northwest, but for now just savor its final act

For some people, Thanksgiving weekend means leftover turkey sandwiches and Black Friday deals. But around the Evergreen State it's really all about the Apple Cup — Cougars vs. Huskies for a year's worth of bragging rights. It can split families, with some Huskies and some Cougars sharing the same living room; fathers and sons have been known to suit up for the opposite sides; and old high school teammates from around the state get to line up against each other one last time. All those hostilities get renewed again on Saturday in Seattle.



That it's the last Apple Cup with the teams playing in the same conference adds even more pathos, as the schemings behind NCAA football blew up the Pac-12 just before the season started. The Huskies are moving on to a fancy conference out in the Midwest, dumping the Cougs in the process.

Ouch.

But no matter how much either side loves to hate the other one, you know we're going to all miss each other. Think of all the memories:

The first Apple Cup in 1900 was a dud — a 5-5 tie in Seattle. Late in World War II, the cross-state rivals saw a cease-fire in 1944, but they played twice in 1945. Of course there was no game at all during the COVID year of 2020. And in 2021 both teams were flying a little blind, as both coaches — Jimmy Lake and Nick Rolovich — were fired before the game. Between 1950 and 1980, the Cougs played their Apple Cup home games at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane; they'd won only once, so Coach Jim Walden moved the rivalry home games back to Pullman.

The Huskies have had some pretty good win streaks, with an overall record of 76 wins against 35 losses and six ties. Part of that comes from UW Coach Gilmour Dobie (1908-17), who refused to play on the road (of his 58 wins, 48 were at home). The Huskies also have had two eight-win streaks, from 1959-66 and from 1974-81; they've won eight of nine leading up to Saturday, with the exception being WSU's 40-13 beatdown of the Dawgs in Seattle in 2021. The Cougs won four of five from 2004-08.

Speaking of that 2008 season, it was the low point, as the Cougs were 1-10, while the Huskies were winless (and wound up the season 0-12). The Cougs won in OT.

The state of Washington is known for some uncanny quarterback play, with the Apple Cup as proof. Former Cougar QBs include Mark Rypien, Jack Thompson, Drew Bledsoe and Ryan Leaf; Warren Moon, Jake Locker, Brock Huard and Sonny Sixkiller have worn the purple and gold.

This year's no different, with one hot and one superhot quarterback on display. The Cougs' Cameron Ward (3,415 passing yards, 30 total TDs) features the whole package, with great passing touch and the ability to take off and run when necessary. Meanwhile, the Huskies have their first-ever serious Heisman Trophy candidate since Spokane's Steve Emtman in Michael Penix Jr. (3,695 yards passing, 33 TDs), who leads one of the all-time great Pac-12 offenses.

Two great quarterbacks, what looks like the last-ever playing of this sacred game as members of the same conference and all that pent-up anger around the Cougs feeling left behind. Not enough drama for you? How about this: With an upset win, the Cougs can both qualify for a bowl game and wreck the Huskies' perfect season and, potentially, their shot at the College Football Playoff.

And for the departing Dawgs, that would be a big ouch.

— TED S. McGREGOR JR.

The Apple Cup kicks off at 1 pm on Sat, Nov. 25, at Husky Stadium. It airs on FOX.