The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament comes back to Spokane next spring

Spokane hoops heads rejoice. The most fun basketball week of the year — the opening days of the men’s NCAA Tournament — returns to Spokane Arena for first and second round games on March 22 and 24, 2024. It’ll be the first time the Lilac City has hosted the regional rounds of either the men’s or women’s tourney since 2016.

While it’s not a guarantee, there’s an incredibly good chance Gonzaga will be playing at “home” for the Spokane regional if the team plays even close to its preseason Top 15 ranking. We can’t write in stone that those games will be hometown hero Anton Watson’s Spokane swan song… but, you know… probably.

The catch? It’s pricey as heck. Currently the only tickets available via the NCAA are all-session packages available for $785 or $1,099 (and if Gonzaga ends up playing here, prices are only going to skyrocket higher). 

— SETH SOMMERFELD

For more information visit SpokaneArena.com.

