One food writer's yearlong quest to find 80 foods and drinks representing 80 cities

Young Kwak Sumatran beef rendang from d'bali Asian Bistro.

I grew up in a Chicago suburb that is over 80% white. It's continually mocked by surrounding 'burbs for its lack of diversity, which is probably merited.

But if you're looking for Burmese food, you won't find it anywhere in downtown Chicago. You won't find it in Aurora or Bolingbrook or any of the far more diverse neighborhoods in Chicagoland. The only Burmese restaurant in Illinois is in li'l ol' Wheaton, my hometown.

Oh, and Yelp ranked it the second best restaurant in the entire Midwest, in case you're quick to assume it's not any good.

Food can totally change our perception of a place. A single restaurant can help us see our neighbors better.

With this in mind, I've created a new yearlong project here at the Inlander. My New Year's resolution is to find 80 food and drink items in the Inland Northwest that come from 80 different cities around the world. I'm calling the project "Around the World in 80 Plates."

The number 80 is purely arbitrary, borrowed from Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, but it seems like a reasonable challenge. Also, I'm using "plates" very loosely, mostly because it rhymes. Any dish, snack, ingredient or drink counts. I created this, so I get to make the rules. Don't come at me on a technicality.

I feel like I'm joining an epic tradition of female adventurers. In 1889, badass journalist Nellie Bly (look her up) tested Verne's fictional quest for the New York World. She finished the journey in only 72 days and wrote her own best seller about it. On May 4, 2023, Great British Bake Off finalist Ruby Bhogal started her Instagram series "Around the World in 80 Cakes," baking and eating the top-rated cakes from around the globe.

I'm not promising to produce a novel or a triple-decker dessert. But I will post updates every week on Inlander.com for the adventurous palates who want to learn more about their city, or the doubters who want to watch me fail. For those counting, I am aware I have to find more than one item a week to wrap this up by the end of December. But I've got Nellie and Ruby to inspire me if the going gets tough.

And YOU! If you have any ideas of where I should look, what I should taste or who I should meet, let's be in touch. If you want to cook an heirloom recipe for me, my inbox ([email protected]) is open and the phone lines are clear. This is intended to celebrate our community, and that means I want you to be a part of it. Plus, sign up for our Entree newsletter (go to Inlander.com/newsletters) if you want to keep track of where the project takes us each week.

I filled up on kaw pyan-gyaw (Burmese crispy spring rolls) and nangyi dok (Burmese udon noodles) when I visited Wheaton for Christmas. Now I'm back in Spokane, hungry and inspired to discover the unexpected feasts of the Inland Northwest. Strap yourselves in for a whirlwind tour across the globe, all from your favorite chair and computer screen. Away we go! ♦