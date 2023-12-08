Three popular national franchises opened new Spokane-area locations this fall

By

click to enlarge Three popular national franchises opened new Spokane-area locations this fall
Courtesy photo
Houston TX Hot Chicken opened here last month.

I lived in Vietnam for almost two years, a country filled with fresh street food, outdoor markets and unparalleled ph stands. But one meal I'll never forget came during a nasty bout of homesickness when I just had to have a Popeye's chicken sandwich. Few things are as comforting as the familiarity of your favorite franchise. This fall, three new chains opened new locations in the Spokane area, each with the secret ingredients for flavor and nostalgia.

HOUSTON TX HOT CHICKEN
1839 N. Ruby St. Open daily 10:30 am-10 pm (Fri-Sat until midnight)

There were 42 texts in my group chat about Houston TX Hot Chicken when it opened where the Sweeto Burrito on Ruby Street used to be. The verdict: quality meat, legit spice, "thicc" fries, long lines, efficient service. The Las Vegas-based franchise does Southern-style spicy chicken sandwiches and tenders, plus waffles, milkshakes and draft beers. Their highest spice level, the "Houston We Have a Problem" level, requires a waiver. Verdict is out if HHC can keep up the quality and enthusiasm it had during those first few opening days. But sometimes, no matter what, nothing hits the spot like a fried chicken sandwich. The group chat was quick to point out that HHC's sandwich was way less greasy than Popeye's.

KILLER BURGER
15705 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley Open daily 10:30 am-9 pm

Whatever your ultimate burger experience is, it probably includes bacon. That's why every burger from Killer Burger comes with bacon, without even needing to ask. The Portland-based franchise already has a location in Hayden, Idaho, but the newest franchise just opened in Spokane Valley to bring dangerously good burgers to Eastern Washington. Think you're tired of burgers? Think again. Killer Burger offers some risky flavor combos that are either to total knockouts or complete duds. Try the Barnyard with ham and eggs, or the Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon burger to decide for yourself. Vegan and gluten free options are available, plus mini burgers and grilled cheese for your little killers, aka kids.

INSOMNIA COOKIES
922 N. Division St. Open Sun noon-1 am; Mon-Wed 11 am-1am; Thu-Fri 11 am-3 am; Sat noon-3 am

Simply a must for any college town. If you can't sleep, or decide not to, you can now get hot, fresh cookies delivered to your door. Dreamed up in a dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003, Insomnia Cookies now has over 200 locations worldwide, including its newest bakery right next to Spokane's University District. Traditional flavors are always available, like chocolate chunk, classic with M&M's, oatmeal raisin and snickerdoodle, plus options for gluten-free and vegan cookies. You can also snag brownies, ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches and cookie cakes if your sweet tooth is unstoppable. Just beware that the more sugar you eat, the less likely you are to be able to fall asleep.

The original print version of this article was headlined "3 Chainz"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

New Lebanese grocery store in North Spokane lets more people bring Middle Eastern flavors home

By Eliza Billingham

New Lebanese grocery store in North Spokane lets more people bring Middle Eastern flavors home (5)

Restaurateur Juli Norris opens her French-inspired bistro and social club Lorén in a century-old cellar

By Eliza Billingham

Restaurateur Juli Norris opens her French-inspired bistro and social club Lorén in a century-old cellar

Birdie's Pie Shop opens a new location on North Monroe, bringing fresh, homemade pie to Spokane

By Eliza Billingham

Birdie's Pie Shop opens a new location on North Monroe, bringing fresh, homemade pie to Spokane

A trio of friends opens Thunder Pie Pizza in a downtown Spokane spot long known for pizza

By Amelia Troncone

A trio of friends opens Thunder Pie Pizza in a downtown Spokane spot long known for pizza
More »

Latest in Food News

National Christmas cocktail pop-up "Miracle" chooses Volstead Act as its first Spokane location

By Eliza Billingham

National Christmas cocktail pop-up "Miracle" chooses Volstead Act as its first Spokane location

New Lebanese grocery store in North Spokane lets more people bring Middle Eastern flavors home

By Eliza Billingham

New Lebanese grocery store in North Spokane lets more people bring Middle Eastern flavors home (5)

In the midst of an emergency, Spokane restaurants come together to show their love for produce rep Frank Jones

By Eliza Billingham

In the midst of an emergency, Spokane restaurants come together to show their love for produce rep Frank Jones

Restaurateur Juli Norris opens her French-inspired bistro and social club Lorén in a century-old cellar

By Eliza Billingham

Restaurateur Juli Norris opens her French-inspired bistro and social club Lorén in a century-old cellar
More »
More Food News
All Food

Things To Do

Santa Breakfast & Photos

Santa Breakfast & Photos @ Southside Community Center

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Continues through Dec. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham is a staff writer covering food, from restaurants and cooking to legislation, agriculture and climate. She joined the Inlander in 2023 after completing a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2023 Inlander
Powered By Foundation