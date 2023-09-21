TO-GO BOX: Tasty recent openings in the Inland Northwest

Hey To-Go Boxers, it's been awhile! We've been doing our best to keep up with new happenings over the summer, but sometimes too many good things are going on at once. Here are a few recent openings that are worth checking out.

Cooler weather doesn't mean you have to forgo cool treats. SUB ZERO NITROGEN ICE CREAM opened a family-owned store in Hayden, Idaho, in June and is ready to thrill all year round with this sci-fi dessert flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen right in front of the customer.

The process was patented in 2005 by chemist Jerry Hancock and his wife, Naomi. The couple franchised in 2008, impressed the Shark Tank judges in 2013, and were eventually named one of the Top 10 Best Franchises to Buy from Shark Tank. The specialty ice cream also caught the imagination of Matthew Geddes, a returning Army vet looking to start his own business.

Geddes opened the Hayden location with his sister and brother-in-law, Kristi and Nathan Hughes. The store is located inside the Triple Play Family Fun Park at 175 W. Orchard Ave. For more information, visit subzeroicecream.com.

Looking for something sweet but straight out of the oven? CHIP COOKIES, the "original gourmet cookie delivery concept," recently opened up its 12th franchise location in Coeur d'Alene. What started as a pregnancy craving became a sweet business idea that brings ooey, gooey cookies straight to your door. Choose from flavors like sugar chip, Biscoff chip or OG chocolate chip. If you want more (and chances are, you will) check back every week for rotating specialty flavor.

The new franchise owners, Kimberly Hall and Shaun Joshi, are Coeur d'Alene natives who've raised their families in the community for 20 years. Hall got the idea to bring Chip to Coeur d'Alene after melting over a Chip cookie while visiting her son at Boise State.

"I have always loved cookies," Hall says. "They are a comfort food and make me feel good. I hope this is what Chip Cookies can do for others."

The new outpost of Chip Cookies is at 291 E. Appleway Ave. For more, visit chipcookies.com.

And if sweet just isn't your thing, the South Hill just got spicier! INDIA HOUSE AUTHENTIC CUISINE now has a new spot on Regal Street, offering dine-in and delivery options. Experienced husband-and-wife team Deepika Dhawan and Manoj Kumar also own Karma Indian Restaurant on North Monroe Street, plus restaurants in Wenatchee, Post Falls and Moscow.

Sample from a buffet or order off a traditional menu, just make sure to come hungry. New menu items include daal makhani ($17) soaked with rum, a spiced lentil dip that is set on fire to imbue it with smokey, complex flavors.

Vegetarians have lots of options and even get their own section on the menu. Vegans will find plenty to eat, too, like vegetable nirvana ($17) with coconut milk and masala.

The new India House is located at 4410 S. Regal St. where China Garden Restaurant used to be, and is open from 11 am to 9 pm, Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, including the menu, go to indiahouse.us. ♦