click to enlarge Courtesy photos Slate Flosser is a women-run business, including (from left) Caroline Schibel, Yulia Goncharova, Brynn Snyder, Jesica Tollefsen and Tatiana Fisenko.

T

to help patients needof his care. He wanted "to help them be focused on preventative dentistry," explains Brynn Snyder, the company's CEO, designer and also Danny's wife. Slate's 3-in-1 flosser is "unlike anything else out there," she says. It combines sonic vibrations and silicone gum sweeps to remove plaque, massage the gums and improve blood flow. There's even a tongue scraper for freshening breath.

The Snyders wanted to make flossing so easy and enjoyable that people are delighted to spend 60 seconds banishing harmful bacteria that lurks between teeth — bacteria that not only causes all sorts of unpleasant tooth-related miseries, but is also implicated in broader health concerns. "If you have gum disease for more than five years, you're more than 70% more likely to have dementia," Snyder says. Research shows gum disease may increase the risk of heart disease, respiratory issues and several types of cancer.

National media attention — including a Men's Health grooming award; articles in Allure, Goop, and Well and Good; and a feature on the podcast "How I Built This" — helped the company reach $1 million in sales in 2023, ballooning to over $3 million in 2024.

With such rapid growth came the need for a new headquarters. "We wanted to invest in Spokane people and in a location downtown," Brynn says, so the company is renovating the old firehouse on First Avenue, with finishing touches being completed this spring. The team currently numbers 10, though plans include creation of more than 100 local jobs. Brynn says it's all part of a goal to "bring in people to Spokane and show them why it's a wonderful city."