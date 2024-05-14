What's behind all those body deodorizing options

Sweat and body odor. Everyone has it. Nobody wants it, so we go to great lengths to eliminate or at least disguise our natural scent.

It isn't our sweat, per se, that smells. "It's skin bacteria," says Dr. Kevin Johnson of Advanced Aesthetics in Coeur d' Alene. "Sweating gives the bacteria, sometimes even yeast, the chance to grow a little more."

Sounds icky, but "it's completely normal to have bacteria," he notes.

Before the 1880s, people used a variety of products, including perfume, baking soda and cologne, to hide their odoriferous microbiomes. Mum (meaning shh! don't talk about it) was the first commercial deodorant in 1888. It came in a jar, and you applied it, discreetly, using your fingertips.

Aluminum entered the deodorant scene in 1903, plugging up pores to minimize sweating. Since then, antiperspirants have developed a bad, and so far, undeserved rep for causing things like breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease. According to the National Institutes of Health, no data currently supports this rumor.

click to enlarge Franklin Photography photo Dermatologist Kevin Johnson offers medical treatments for excessive sweating.

"There's definitely controversy, whether the aluminum causes any health concerns," says Johnson. "I think if [antiperspirants were] a significant health concern, they would have been banned a long time ago."

I tested some popular options of the numerous ways to hide or eliminate your natural odor, and here's what I learned.

Roll-On

In the 1940s the roll-on applicator was based on the nifty, new ballpoint pen. Its popularity has peaked, and current choices are limited.

I tried Mitchum Powder Fresh, an antiperspirant deodorant, and the scent was pleasant. It contains aluminum, so it keeps you sweat free. Until it dries though, Mitchum feels slightly sticky, like you used glue as a trial for hair removal. It can leave a buildup on your clothes if you dress before the deodorant is completely dry. So, on laundry day plan on working harder to get your shirt clean.

Natural Deodorant

Deodorants don't contain aluminum. However, using them plunges you back into the 19th century odor-hiding arena because they generally rely on baking soda and fragrances.

While no national regulatory definition of "natural" exists, many deodorants are marketed as such, like Arm & Hammer's Essentials line, which is free of aluminum, parabens and phthalates.

The wonderful rosemary and lavender scent reminded me of summer and baking potatoes. (I don't mind smelling like food, but if you do, there are other scents available.) Since it's aluminum-free, you will sweat. I found myself reapplying it several times a day to maintain a fresh feel.

Aerosol Spray

In 1977, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned ingredients used in aerosols because of safety concerns over long-term inhalation. Also during the '70s, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reduced the use of chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) propellants that were contributing to depletion of the ozone layer.

Since then, aerosol deodorants and antiperspirants have made a comeback, using propellants like hydrocarbons and compressed air. While these ingredients don't deplete the ozone layer, they do contribute to global warming. Aerosols also emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which add to ground-level ozone levels, mixing into the air we breathe every day.

Nonetheless, aerosols are a popular choice. I tried out Dove's antiperspirant deodorant spray in the Cool Essentials scent. It worked as advertised, keeping me dry and not feeling like I needed a reapplication, but I didn't like the vapor cloud hanging in the air after using it. The product warns against breathing it in, which is a common warning on other aerosol products like hairspray, but something I found close to impossible to do.

Whole Body Deodorant

What if it's not just your underarms emanating a scent you find less than pleasing? Different brands, including Lum, Secret and Dove, are hopping on the whole-body deodorant bandwagon.

Are these worth considering? "If there's a need for it, and it's a problem for people," says Johnson, "I think it would work well."

Lum isn't greasy on your fingertips and comes in a variety of scents. The Clean Tangerine option smells like oranges mixed with apple cider spices and I enjoyed it.

The deodorant works well on the first day, though it falls short of the promised 72 hours of odor control. And the price — coming in at around $15 — is liable to make you break out in a cold sweat. Some reviewers found that Lum didn't mix well with their personal microbes and created an unpleasant smell, so you might want to start with the $4 trial size. Also, Lum contains an ingredient that makes you more likely to sunburn, so watch out when you're sunbathing.

Excessive sweating can be a difficult and embarrassing problem. "There are people who have what's called hyperhidrosis that sweat to the point where they are changing their clothes a couple of times a day. It can be very socially limiting for them," says Johnson.

For these situations, physicians can offer assistance, including medications, laser treatments and injections.

"Subcutaneous laser treatment," says Johnson, "would potentially limit the amount of excretion. What we found works best and longer, and it's less invasive [is] Dysport or Botox injected in the skin in the underarm area. It blocks the nerve impulse that creates the sweating. It can significantly limit sweating for about seven months."

So, here in the midst of the 21st century, whether you're looking for odor prevention that lasts a few hours or months at a time, it's comforting to know that there are, at last, plenty of options.