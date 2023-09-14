Anonymous "dog whistle" letters were sent to Spokane Valley churches regarding local schools' gender-inclusive policies — including progressive pro-LGBTQ+ churches

By

Erick Doxey photo
The Rev. Gen Heywood, pastor at Veradale United Church of Christ.

Churches throughout Spokane Valley are playing a game of whodunnit after receiving anonymous letters regarding Central Valley School District's gender-inclusive schools policy — a policy the letters claim is "centered in radical gender theory."

The letters — which were mailed in late August — went on to claim that "every community member, especially followers of Christ, need to be aware of this policy and the impact it has on our school children." It was signed "Fellow Concerned Member of the Body of Christ."

The Rev. Gen Heywood, pastor at Veradale United Church of Christ, says this isn't the first letter her church has received parroting right-wing talking points.

She says the letters are an attempt to provoke a reaction, and fear, in Spokane Valley churches. The gender-inclusive policy, which was adopted more than three years ago, says that "discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex, gender identity, or gender expression are prohibited within the district."

Heywood says the letters have "dog whistles" — coded language in political messaging to garner support without provoking opposition — for people on the religious right. She pointed to the phrase "followers of Christ," which Heywood says was used to make some Christians feel like they're not religious enough.

"It's my experience that the conservative white evangelist folks are triggered by 'radical, gender and theory' because they all connect to things that these people are afraid of," she says.

Other churches that received these letters shared similar sentiments.

Martha Sherwin, the parish administrator at Episcopal Church of Resurrection, says she didn't pay much attention to the letter because she assumed it was from someone with a passionate perspective that differed from her church's teaching.

However, she felt that the messaging indicated that people weren't good Christians if they didn't agree.

The school district policy has been challenged by some conservative organizations, including Citizens for CVSD Transparency — which has been heavily involved in this year's Central Valley School Board elections.

The political action committee's website has a section with school board documents, including a copy of the policy. The document the group posted has certain words and phrases highlighted, including "restroom and locker room use." The policy that was sent out to these churches included an asterisk besides restroom and locker room accessibility.

In March 2022, the PAC sent out mailers warning against mask and vaccine mandates, critical race theory, and comprehensive sex education. As the Spokesman-Review reported then, the mailer was paid for as an in-kind donation from a Melbourne, Florida-based company.

Citizens for CVSD Transparency did not respond to a request for comment regarding the recent letters.

At first, Heywood didn't even consider that the letters were related to the upcoming election, she just assumed it was someone trying to pick on a vulnerable community — LGBTQ+ folks — in Spokane Valley.

"That's so nasty, it just puts a splinter in my eye," she replied.

No CVSD board members or candidates vying for a position on the board in this November's general election were mentioned in the letters. However, these letters were sent between the primary and general elections. And if they are an attempt to sway opinions about the upcoming election, the sender is not acting in accordance with state Public Disclosure Commission rules governing political mailers, which require a "sponsored by" section saying who paid for them.

So far, the Public Disclosure Commission has not received any complaints about the letters. According to the commission, the PAC has raised about $10,000 since it was founded in 2021. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Buzzwords and Bibles"

