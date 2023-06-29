Can a regional authority reduce Spokane's homeless population by 40% in two years?

T

They gathered at the Spokane Convention Center on Wednesday morning to hear a long-awaited proposal for a plan that would see local governments pool their resources, give up some of their authority and unite under a single entity to address the region’s worsening homelessness crisis.

The effort is being led by a trio of former city staffers: Gavin Cooley, Spokane’s former chief financial officer; Theresa Sanders, a former Spokane city administrator; and Rick Romero, the city’s former public utilities director. The group has spent recent months organizing meetings with local leaders and drawing up plans for the regional entity.



If there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on, it’s that whatever we’re doing now isn’t working. A recent point-in-time count found a 36 percent increase in the city’s homeless population since last year. Spokane’s per capita unsheltered homeless population is in the nation’s top ten, Cooley said.



“That should, or probably does, make a lot of us want to hang our heads a little bit,” Cooley told the room. “It’s a crushing statistic.”



Politicians on both sides of the aisle have been approaching the idea of regionalizing homelessness services with genuine interest — but with the caveat that the devil's in the details.

Together, the leaders face an ambitious task: Millions of dollars and the lives of some of Spokane’s most vulnerable are at stake.



“It’s not a time to tinker with the system. It’s a time to really make a significant, dramatic change,” Cooley said.



As if to underscore the urgency, the start of the presentation was interrupted by a woman who entered the conference room in a state of visible distress, yelling about her struggles with homelessness and mental illness. She said her name is Rachel.

“Why are all these rich people sitting here while we’re all homeless?” she yelled, addressing the room of suits and ties.The crowd was quiet for a moment as she continued to yell. People shifted in their seats. The silence was thick. Sanders tried offering her a chair.Rachel eventually left and some people followed her to try to get her help. The presentation continued.“We’re here for Rachel,” Sanders said later. “Rachel is the person in need we’re trying to address.”

After opening with a video that set the tone with a clip from President John F. Kennedy’s "We choose the moon" speech, the presenters dove into the legal and financial details of what the proposed regional entity would actually look like.



The entity now has an official name: The Spokane Regional Authority for Homelessness, Housing, Health and Safety.



The authority’s most ambitious goal is to reduce unsheltered homelessness by 40 percent in the next two years.



To do that, the volunteers are proposing that local jurisdictions — the City of Spokane, Spokane County, Spokane Valley and smaller cities like Medical Lake, Cheney and Airway Heights — sign an interlocal agreement to form a public development authority, a standalone corporate entity with its own governance structure.



There are several cities across the country with similar regional homelessness approaches. The volunteers said they’ve been trying to learn lessons from the ones that seem to be working well (like Houston) and the ones that are struggling (like Seattle.)



Spokane’s homeless authority would be led by a governing board with 13 members.





PDF — Spokane_Unite_Recommendations_ILA_Charter_RES_DRAFTS.pdf

The volunteers proposed that the various jurisdictions spend the next 60 days reviewing the draft proposal with a public process before signing off on the interlocal agreement.



Immediately after the presentation, attendees ranged from “excited” to “cautiously optimistic” to “waiting for more details.”



“This was a phenomenal opportunity for the entire region to hear about the work that’s been done,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “I think people are walking away this morning with so much excitement and so much momentum.”



Does Woodward think the idea of standing up the authority by the end of the year is feasible?



“We’ve got to keep moving forward," Woodward said. "We can’t let any time stall this project."



Spokane Council member Zack Zappone said the presentation felt like a great big picture overview, but he still has a lot of unanswered questions that will have to be ironed out at City Council study sessions.



Julie Garcia, the executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, a nonprofit that provides homeless services and coordinated efforts at Camp Hope, said she’s hopeful about the proposal.



"It makes providers nervous, and change is uncomfortable for us all. But the direction we’re in right now sucks," Garcia said. "I think that this is the best way forward."

Many providers — the people actually doing the work on the ground —have expressed concern about what will happen to their contracts, and wonder if they’ll have to change the work they’re doing, Garcia said. Will the new structure create redundancies? Will people lose their jobs?



The volunteers tried to reassure providers during the presentation.



"We don’t want to unplug anybody from the great work that they’re doing, but the goal will be to align all resources, human and dollars, underneath a central authority," Sanders said.



For example, Sanders said that if someone is employed doing homeless services for the county, their position might get moved under the regional authority, but they’ll be able to stay on the county’s pension system if they want.



"That’s fine, we can work all of those things out," Sanders said.

Paul Dillon, who is running to represent District 2 on City Council, said on Twitter that he supports the idea’s framework, but that it’s currently missing impacted voices — particularly communities of color and providers on the ground.



The volunteers said up to 100 provider contracts will have to be moved to the new authority. Dillon said he’s worried about the unintended consequences that might come with fast-tracking an interlocal agreement in just 60 days.



“This is a case where urgency can create a problem,” Dillon said.



Lisa Brown, the former state Commerce director who is running to unseat Woodward as mayor, said she was glad to see such a “big and bold” presentation. But she also echoed some of Dillon’s concerns and said she wanted to see more acknowledgement of racial disparities.



"I’m not saying they don’t agree with that or haven’t thought about that," Brown said of the presenters. "But it didn’t come forward very explicitly."



City Council member Michael Cathcart has a lot of questions and concerns.



The presenters brought up land use and housing. Cathcart wants to know: Does that mean cities will cede control of that, too? Will the authority have the power to override city zoning regulations? On a practical level, how does the authority plan to reduce homelessness by 40 percent in just two years? Can the city afford to give up control of funds during a budget crisis?



One of the proposals is to transition away from larger low-barrier nightly shelters in favor of a "triage support model" where people can quickly access a variety of services and be placed on a path to more stable housing.



The volunteers are proposing that the city keep paying for its flagship homeless shelter — a large warehouse on Trent Avenue with capacity for 350 people that’s causing financial headaches — through at least 2024.



"If the new entity had to absorb that in the first year, it probably would be a bit unmanageable," Romero said. "So that’s something we recognize is going to have to get discussed and worked through."



Cathcart thinks the shelter should transition to the authority on day one.



Cathcart also worries about the city moving forward before other jurisdictions like Spokane Valley and smaller municipalities are fully on board.



"This has to be a partnership, it has to be collaborative," Cathcart said.

A nwar Peace, a police accountability activist and chair of the city’s Human Rights Commission, said he’s hopeful about the authority, but still has concerns.



“There should be more room set aside for those that have experienced homelessness,” Peace said.



Peace is also concerned about one of the authority’s guiding principles — that “detention remains a necessary accountability tool.”



“The way that it was phrased in this, it kind of also felt like a push for a new jail at the same time,” Peace said. “Detention should be the last resort as opposed to getting folks the treatment that they need.”



Maurice Smith, who worked as facilities manager at Camp Hope with Jewels Helping Hands, said he’s “optimistic and hopeful.”



“They’ve done their homework,” Smith said.



But he added that there are still a lot of questions that need to be worked out — and relationships that need to be repaired.



“We’ve seen the struggles between nonprofits and the city, police, we’ve experienced that at the service provider level,” Smith said. “There’s a history in Spokane that has to be overcome.”



It’s notable that so many of the people who spent the past 18 months fighting over how and when to close Camp Hope were together at the convention center on Wednesday.



Camp Hope, a large East Central homeless encampment which at one point had over 600 people, closed under orders from a judge earlier this month.



“If we can change that tone, and that approach, that would be huge,” Smith said.



R achel, the unhoused woman who disrupted the start of the meeting, was able to get some help — for the night at least.



After she left the conference room, Council member Betsy Wilkerson and several service providers with Jewels Helping Hands and Revive left the meeting to talk with Rachel as she smoked a cigarette outside.



“It’s a clear example of where we’re failing folks,” Garcia said. “We were really struggling with where to take her today and where she will be safe tonight.”



Garcia says they were able to get Rachel connected to a drop-in day center to get some food and water in a less triggering situation. From there, Garcia said, she’ll go to a crisis stabilization center where she can stay the night. After that, Jewels will do a “soft handoff” with Revive so they can find her somewhere transitional to stay longer-term.



It’s a complicated process with a lot of moving pieces and different organizations. Hopefully, Garcia said, the regional authority will make that easier.



