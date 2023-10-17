Cannabis products to help bring an autumnal vibe to your next session getting stoned

click to enlarge Cozy weather for cannabis

Autumn is in the air. Leaves are changing, temperatures are dropping, and the night is coming each day earlier than before. It's fall.

If you're looking to lean into the season, you can make a trip up to Green Bluff or decorate a skeleton for your front yard, but when it comes to the flavor of fall, you shouldn't stop at pumpkin spice. The cannabis world, wide as it is now, has something to offer for all seasons, including autumn. You can celebrate the changing of the seasons with your cannabis, not just your latte or your porch decor.

APPLE PIE

Washington is home to some serious apple orchards, and as the state known for that snackable seasonal fruit, and also as a frontrunner in the cannabis field, it is naturally home to some of the best Apple Pie in the country. Apple Pie the strain, that is.

Cannabis website Leafly calls Apple Pie, "a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Acapulco Gold and Nepalese" that delivers effects which are "energetic, giggly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and fatigue."

You can find infused Apple Pie prerolls for $9 at Mary Jane's, 2829 N. Market St., Spokane.

AUTUMN CAKE

If you want your seasonal cannabis intake to be as honest and literal as possible, look no further than Seattle-area grower Top Shelf Washington's Autumn Cake prerolls.

This high-THC prerolled blunt features an indica-forward flower in a ready-to-smoke format. Clocking in at roughly 24% THC, these 2-gram prerolls will certainly get the job done for even the most experienced of consumers — beginners may want to share the fun with a few friends to avoid an overwhelming high.

You can find it for $20 at Cannabis & Glass locations in North Spokane, Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake.

PUMPKIN SPICE

Starbucks' latte is old news. Pumpkin spice is everywhere these days, and the world of weed is not immune.

Washington grower MFUSED has produced a limited-edition vape version of the season's trendiest drink, the pumpkin spice latte. Their "twisted" version of the coffee shop classic takes all the flavors of the fall drink and puts them into a disposable vape format. Consumers can enjoy the coffee shop flavors of fall without any of the caffeine, but with 1,000 milligrams of THC instead.

You can find it for $40 at the Green Nugget in both Spokane and Pullman. ♦