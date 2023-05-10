CLARIFICATION: How many Coeur d'Alene schools might actually close if voters don't pass levy?

click to enlarge Coeur d'Alene School Board meeting presentation slide While a presentation to the Coeur d'Alene School Board made it sound like 4 to 5 schools could be shuttered if voters don't pass a levy on May 16, that was meant to illustrate the equivalent of losing 25 percent of the district's budget. The actual planned cuts will look slightly different, according to district staff.

Without the new infusion of funds, they said they'd have to cut a quarter of the district's staff, all sports and extracurricular programs, and close four or five schools.





The reference to the closure of 4-5 schools in the slide deck on our website was made to illustrate to the Board of Trustees the magnitude of losing 25% of the district’s operating budget," Bales writes in an email. "

It’s an illustrative example of how big the financial problem would be."







So, what will actually be lost if the $25 million levy doesn't pass on May 16?



One or two schools will be closed and class sizes will be increased by an estimated 10 students per classroom in those that remain open.

All-day kindergarten programs may be reduced back down to half-day programs since the state only funds half-day kindergarten.

Potentially more than 300 teachers, staff, nurses, librarians, school officers, principals and administrators will be laid off throughout the district.

Most, if not all, extracurriculars and sports programs will be lost (it's likely that any remaining programs will be those required for state graduation requirements).

Less funding will be allocated to textbooks, technology, teacher trainings, materials and classroom supplies.

The district's school resource program and mental health programs will likely face significant cuts. ♦