CLARIFICATION: How many Coeur d'Alene schools might actually close if voters don't pass levy?

In last week's story about the Coeur d'Alene School District's $25 million levy currently on the ballot, we wrote that, "Without the new infusion of funds, they said they'd have to cut a quarter of the district's staff, all sports and extracurricular programs, and close four or five schools."
But Stefany Bales, a spokeswoman for the Coeur d'Alene School District, says by email that the district is actually considering closing one or two schools in addition to making other cuts if the levy fails, causing the district to lose a quarter of their budget.
The current $20 million levy expires at the end of June, and this two-year levy would replace that.
Originally, the possible closure of four to five schools was sourced from a PowerPoint slide on the district's website, stating that the 25 percent loss of funds is equivalent to "closing 4.5 schools," as well as other media articles and sources stating that the district may close four to five schools.
"The reference to the closure of 4-5 schools in the slide deck on our website was made to illustrate to the Board of Trustees the magnitude of losing 25% of the district’s operating budget," Bales writes in an email. "It’s an illustrative example of how big the financial problem would be."
So, what will actually be lost if the $25 million levy doesn't pass on May 16?
- One or two schools will be closed and class sizes will be increased by an estimated 10 students per classroom in those that remain open.
- All-day kindergarten programs may be reduced back down to half-day programs since the state only funds half-day kindergarten.
- Potentially more than 300 teachers, staff, nurses, librarians, school officers, principals and administrators will be laid off throughout the district.
- Most, if not all, extracurriculars and sports programs will be lost (it's likely that any remaining programs will be those required for state graduation requirements).
- Less funding will be allocated to textbooks, technology, teacher trainings, materials and classroom supplies.
- The district's school resource program and mental health programs will likely face significant cuts. ♦